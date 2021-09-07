Social Media Influencers Susan And Paul Kadilak To Star In New Series "Renovation Rekindle" Premiering Saturday, September 18, 2021 At 10:30AM On NECN

"Outgrowing your home doesn't always mean it's time to move," said Susan. "We are passionate about helping homeowners who love their neighborhood, but don't love their house, turn it into something they never thought possible. There's nothing better."

In the premiere episode the Kadilak's breathe new life into a 1980's colonial for a blended family of six. In order to make spaces large enough for the family they redesign a narrow kitchen, battle pipes in the wall, and creatively contend with an eyesore of a fireplace in order to make it all work.

Future episodes include projects ranging from kitchen renovations to new builds. Season One of "Renovation Rekindle" will feature Massachusetts homes in the Metro Boston area.

"Renovating your house is a stressful process in general," said Paul. "Your house is upside down, you're spending a ton of money, and you get decision fatigue. We guide you through the process to get it all done while trying not to take things too seriously."

Susan grew up in the construction business and built her first home when she was 24. When Paul met Susan he was intrigued by her love of renovating which led to over a decade of transforming hundreds of properties together. When they're not working together, Paul is also a local firefighter and Susan runs her real estate brokerage. They have 4 children.

"Renovation Rekindle" airs on NECN on Saturdays at 10:30am and Sundays at 8:00am beginning September 18, 2021.

The production team is led by Executive Producer Seanbaker Carter. He has formatted, produced, and overseen series for multiple networks including Bravo's Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, Animal Planet's Dogs 101 franchise, and VH1's Swab Stories.

Viewers can see show updates and more project details on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Pinterest @KadilakHomes or on the blog: www.KadilakHomes.com .

