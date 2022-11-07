Social Media Management Software Market to record USD 22.6 Bn incremental growth; Adobe Inc., Agorapulse SAS, Brandwatch emerge as dominant vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global social media management software market size is expected to grow by USD 22.6 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.25% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio has identified vendors by studying annual and financial reports, presentations, press releases, journals, and paid databases of the listed vendors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Social Media Management Software Market 2022-2026

Social Media Management Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The social media management software market report covers the following areas:

Social Media Management Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Deployment

Cloud-based: With cloud-based social media management software, enterprises do not have to spend time setting up servers and procuring licenses. Cloud-based social media management software does not require the actual installation of the software on enterprise premises as it is maintained at the vendor's data center, from where it can be accessed by the enterprises through the internet on a subscription basis. Such benefits are increasing the demand for cloud-based solutions from end-users.

On-premises

Geography

North America : North America will account for 32% global market share. The regional market is driven by increasing awareness among enterprises about social media management software as an important platform for businesses to communicate with their customers. In addition, vendors in this region are significantly investing in forming strategic alliances to help them enhance their product offerings and increase their geographic presence. Furthermore, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) in the region are growing significantly. This will help enterprises in increasing their customer base and enhance their ability to connect with customers.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?

What are the major trends in the market?

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Who are the top players in the market?

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

How big is the North American market

Social Media Management Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Adobe Inc., Agorapulse SAS, Brandwatch, Digimind, eClincher Inc., Emplifi Inc, Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Khoros LLC, Meltwater BV, NetBase Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Qualtrics LLC, Salesforce.com Inc., Sendible Ltd., Sprinklr Inc., Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Sarl, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Although the growing need to manage social media accounts efficiently will offer immense growth opportunities, threat from open-source social media management software is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this social media management software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Social Media Management Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist social media management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the social media management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the social media management software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of social media management software market vendors

The social media analytics market share in MEA is expected to increase by USD 613.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.28%. The growing availability and complexity of data is notably driving the social media analytics market growth in MEA, although factors such as shortage of skilled analytics professionals and high attrition rate may impede the market growth.

The customer analytics applications market share is expected to increase by USD 10.78 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.45%. The increasing number of social media users is notably driving the customer analytics applications market growth, although factors such as data privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth.

Social Media Management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 22.6 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 19.32 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Adobe Inc., Agorapulse SAS, Brandwatch, Digimind, eClincher Inc., Emplifi Inc, Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Khoros LLC, Meltwater BV, NetBase Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Qualtrics LLC, Salesforce.com Inc., Sendible Ltd., Sprinklr Inc., Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Sarl, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Adobe Inc.

Exhibit 93: Adobe Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Adobe Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Adobe Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 96: Adobe Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Adobe Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Digimind

Exhibit 98: Digimind - Overview



Exhibit 99: Digimind - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Digimind - Key offerings

10.5 Hootsuite Inc

Exhibit 101: Hootsuite Inc - Overview



Exhibit 102: Hootsuite Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Hootsuite Inc - Key offerings

10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 104: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Meltwater BV

Exhibit 108: Meltwater BV - Overview



Exhibit 109: Meltwater BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Meltwater BV - Key offerings

10.8 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 111: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 116: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 119: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Sprinklr Inc.

Exhibit 120: Sprinklr Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Sprinklr Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Sprinklr Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Sprinklr Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sprout Social Inc.

Exhibit 124: Sprout Social Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Sprout Social Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Sprout Social Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

SOURCE Technavio