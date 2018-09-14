Social Media Marketing Agency, fishbat, Shares Email Marketing Pitfalls for Security Tape Companies to Avoid

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Social media marketing and digital marketing agency, fishbat, shares 5 potential email marketing mistakes that security tape companies should avoid.

Email marketing is a great tool for security tape companies to gain new customers through promotions, and keep current customers engaged and interested in their brand. However, there are a lot of factors that go into email marketing campaigns, so it's easy to make a common mistake that can sabotage your efforts.

Here are 5 email marketing pitfalls and how to avoid them:

Sub-optimal email timing. There are certain times of the day when people just aren't going to be able to open their emails. If you send an email during that time, by the time the user gets to check their inbox, your email will be buried among countless other emails. Do some research to find the best time and day within your industry to send your email. Remember to be generally consistent with the timing and frequency of your emails. Purchased email lists. Purchased email lists almost never yield good results. Many of the email addresses aren't valid, which can skew your data. The ones that are valid are usually irrelevant and will either unsubscribe or turn into unqualified leads. Instead, build your lists organically; those who willingly choose to receive your communications because they want to will be more likely to turn into customers. Irrelevant content. People are more likely to unsubscribe if content is not relevant to your brand or what the user expected. Exclusive offers, new products, sales announcements, and original content offers are examples of relevant content that perform well in emails. Weak subject lines. The subject line is an opportunity to make a first impression on a reader. People receive an average of 121 emails a day, so yours needs to stand out. Spend time crafting unique, compelling, and relevant subject lines to make sure your emails are opened. You can always A/B test subject lines to see what performs well with your audience. Lack of mobile optimization. About half of people check their emails on their phones. If the email does not open on mobile or gives the user a hard time, they will abandon or delete it. If it's a constant problem, they may even unsubscribe. Make sure to pick a responsive email template that is optimized for mobile.

