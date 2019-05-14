Social Media Needs Drive Communications Industry Spend on Media Intelligence Software & Information - Burton-Taylor Report

LONDON and NEW YORK and OSPREY, Fla., May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spend on Media Intelligence software and information solutions by public relations professionals surged double-digit in 2018 to over USD4.1 billion, according to a new report published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting (part of the TP ICAP group).

The analysis shows:

US-based providers Cision and Meltwater are by far the largest companies focused on the information needs of public relations and corporate communications professionals, through their services for media monitoring, media analysis and other related tasks; a series of acquisitions helped both companies to grow their market share in 2018.

Industry growth continues to be driven by increased spend on tracking and analyzing social media, with Sprinklr, Salesforce, Hootsuite and UK-based Brandwatch leading the pack.

Suppliers of influencer marketing platforms such as Traackr and HYPR are also starting to gain traction and contribute to industry growth.

Excluding social media, the Media Intelligence industry grew mid-single-digit in 2018.

"This market is still evolving very rapidly and it is by no means clear who will emerge as the most successful suppliers", says report contributor Chris Porter, Director at Porter Walford Consulting and a consultant to Burton-Taylor.

"In the last few months we have seen Cision acquire fast-growing digital PR solutions provider TrendKite and social media platform provider Falcon.io. Meltwater has had a global recapitalization. A majority stake in Kantar is for sale. Isentia has launched a new strategy. Major communications technology provider West Corp, which entered the market last year, is already making further acquisition moves. This is a very keenly contested space and everything is still to play for".

Douglas B. Taylor, Founder & Managing Director of Burton-Taylor, said, "The companies we track are often not in public ownership or do not fully disclose details of their Media Intelligence business. Thanks to Burton-Taylor's deep industry knowledge, this report provides unique data and insights into the market and the strategies of leading and emerging players, to help business professionals and investors make more informed business decisions about where to put their money."

The 138-page Burton-Taylor Media Intelligence and Public Relations Software/Information

Global Share & Segment Sizing 2019 can be purchased by visiting https://burton-taylor.com/mediaprreporthome/ or by contacting orders@burton-taylor.com, +1 646 201-4152.

A free download of material from this Burton-Taylor report, including sample slides and a copy of the Table of Contents, may be requested by visiting http://www.burton-taylor.com/research.html and inputting research sample code MIPRMARKET2019.

About Burton-Taylor International Consulting (www.burton-taylor.com)

Burton-Taylor International Consulting is the recognized leader in information industry market research, strategy and business consulting. Burton-Taylor Exchange, Risk, Compliance, Media Intelligence, PR and Market Data share figures are seen as industry benchmarks globally. B-T clients include the world's largest information companies and exchange groups, key government organizations and regulatory bodies on multiple continents, the largest advisory firms and private equity and investment companies around the world.

About TP ICAP (www.tpicap.com)

TP ICAP brings together buyers and sellers in global financial, energy and commodities markets. It is the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, data & analytics and market intelligence, trusted by clients around the world.

