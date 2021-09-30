Social media platform launches major feature that revolutionizes online virtual events and meetings

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CloutHub, a leading alternative social media platform, announced today that it is launching CloutHub Meetings — a feature that combines the best of Zoom and Clubhouse, and allows its members to participate in interactive virtual events of all sizes with up to 100,000 participants.

The Meetings feature can be used to grow the audience of community meetings, government hearings, classroom lectures, church services, business conferences, debates, virtual concerts, rallies, and other large-scale events that are currently not possible on other meeting platforms.

"Our new Meetings feature is going to revolutionize the future of physical and virtual events," said CloutHub founder and CEO Jeff Brain. "Besides allowing presenters of an event to go live, our new feature also supports advanced two-way interactions with audience members who can get in queue and ask questions as if they were present in the same room. With CloutHub Meetings, events are no longer limited to a physical location — people will now be able to organize and attend virtually and actively participate."

While many new social media platforms support free speech, CloutHub is going a step beyond by building tools that empower its members to organize and take action. Combining the functionality of Zoom and Clubhouse, CloutHub Meetings takes free speech to a whole new level.

Full list of CloutHub Meetings features

Live video streaming for presenters

Two-way interaction between presenters and audience members

Live text chat for audience members

Ability to share documents and handouts

Unlimited breakout rooms for guest speakers

Ability to turn audience members into video presenters and co-hosts

Fundraising integration

Merchandise integration

Ability to add up to three custom interactive buttons per event

One-click meeting invitations

Configurable event privacy

Advanced meeting scheduling tools

Supports up to 100,000 participants per event

"CloutHub offers the most technologically advanced free speech tools of any social media platform," Brain continued. "CloutHub is truly the ultimate alternate social media platform that offers a one-of-a kind, all-in-one user experience."

In addition to Meetings, CloutHub has recently implemented several other robust engagement features such as customizable video channels, public forums, interactive groups and subgroups, and much more.

For more information about CloutHub, go to www.clouthub.com/about.

Download the CloutHub app on iOS or Download the CloutHub app on Google Play Store.

