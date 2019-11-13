Social Media Platform Tsū Appoints Greg Fell to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsū Inc., the social media platform that disrupted the industry, today announced Greg Fell's appointment to its Board of Directors. Fell will lead the search for the final two members of the Board, oversee future fundraising and take an active role in corporate strategy. Fell joins Tsū CEO John Acunto, Tsū CFO Scot Weisberg, Terracap CEO Larry Krauss and Trybl CEO David Kerzner on the Board of Directors.

Fell currently serves as Chief Operating Officer at Gama Signature, the largest private jet charter operator in the United States and the exclusive air carrier for WheelsUp. Prior to joining Gama Signature, Fell held leadership roles in information technology with Ford Motor Company and Terex Corporation. While at Ford, Fell was responsible for overseeing IT operations, business strategy, and security for new vehicle launch at 45 North American manufacturing facilities. As global CIO of Terex, Fell led both IT strategy and day-to-day operations in support of Terex's 20,000 worldwide employees.

"Tsū's mission to treat its users as equals and respect their personal data is not just something I believe in, but a greater narrative that millions of consumers are joining," said Greg Fell, Tsū Board member. "The market is ready to hear about Tsū's vision and I believe that we are going to start a fundamental shift in the social media landscape."

In September, Tsū announced investors including Terracap and Hilco Streambank had acquired the platform; just last month, Johnny Dranchak, former CTO of The Wall Street Journal and General Electric's App Studio, joined the team as CTO. As the platform prepares for launch in early 2020, it opened for user pre-registration on November 4th.

"Greg brings not only his extensive managerial experience, but his broad network of relationships with technology leaders," said John Acunto, CEO of Tsū. "Together, we are going to change the paradigm for how a social media platform treats its users. In 2019, it shouldn't be possible for technology companies to sell our data behind our backs; Tsū is already open for pre-registration and very soon, we'll announce when we'll be online once again."

Before shutting down in 2016, Tsū broke records as one of the fastest growing social media companies in history with 1 million registered users in the first three weeks. It will be reopened in early 2020. For more information, visit www.tsu.social.

