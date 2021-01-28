Social Media Platform Tsū Collaborates with AWS, Using Amazon Interactive Video Service for a Reimagined Big Game Experience on February 7th

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsu Inc. , the "Social That Pays," today announces it is using Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS) , an Amazon Web Services (AWS) managed service that makes it easy to set up live, interactive video streams for a web or mobile application in minutes, to deliver a big game experience that includes a three-hour pre-show starting at 1:00 p.m. ET. The pre-show is hosted by Tiki and Ronde Barber, Montel Williams, Tino Martinez, Erik Kuselias, JP Peterson, Rob Weingarten, and Brady Ackerman. For the main event, Tsū will stream Westwood One Live audio alongside exclusive video from Tampa, Florida.

"Whether it's compensating student-athletes for their content, showcasing creators, like me, on its Tsū Live TV channel, or embracing sports enthusiasts by providing creative ways to stream experiences like the 'Big Game,' Tsū is leading and changing the way professional content creators monetize social media," said Tiki Barber, former NY Giant and Tsū Ambassador."

"Tsū builds experiences specifically for its growing user base of creators and an event like this one allows us to come together to enjoy content as one unified community," said John Acunto, co-founder and chief innovation officer at Tsū. "We're excited to work with AWS and use Amazon IVS to create the first of many such experiences."

Through its collaboration with Amazon IVS , Tsū is providing consumers the opportunity to enjoy one of America's most anticipated annual sporting events in a completely reimagined way. Structured around its virtual streaming channel, Tsū Live, the bespoke content will be accessible to anyone on the social network, driving the app's overall key pillars of supporting the community and creating an inclusive social network.

For more information, visit www.tsusocial.com or download the Tsū app through Apple's® App Store® for iOS devices and Google Play® for Android® devices.

About Tsū

Tsu Inc. , headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, is a private, venture-backed, social commerce platform. Tsū believes creators should be rewarded for quality content, unlike other platforms that share nothing. When advertisers pay Tsū, the content creators on Tsū earn a 50% payout rate on ad revenue generated from their content. Tsū also provides a marketplace for creators to easily sell products, which provides a 50% payout rate from the affiliate commissions for products sold in their Tsū stores. The rewards users earn from ad revenue and affiliate commission are added to their Tsū bank account every day.

