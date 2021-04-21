Social Media Platform Tsū Rebrands as "display" and Prepares for Launch Following $20 Million in Raised Capital

NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- display, the groundbreaking global social platform formerly known as Tsū, today announces its new branding and redesign. The changes precede the platform's full public launch after raising $20 million of capital. Fundraising has been led by a syndicate of family offices and well-known, high net worth private investors and is currently at a $250 million valuation.

"Our new name represents the platform's value to the global social ecosystem," said Greg Fell, chief executive officer at display. "The rebranding demonstrates our focus on the economic and social impact of display's novel and disruptive business model. We are the social platform that enables and empowers creators and brands to display their message, their creativity and their passion."

"We have created a social platform that is fundamentally and profoundly different from anything that has come before. Our platform is built for creators and brands in every genre, at all levels of influence, and their followers and fans," said John Acunto, founder and chief innovation officer at display. "We are confident that display will draw creators who know they deserve to be recognized for the incredible work they do, and this rebrand keeps our chief goal intact – to empower, enable, and support creators through our model "The Social That Pays.'"

For more information, visit displaysocial.com or download the display social app through Apple's® App Store® for iOS devices and Google Play® for Android® devices.

[Note: This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, nor shall there be any sales in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sales would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.]

About display

display (formerly Tsū), headquartered and developed in Norwalk, Connecticut, is a private, venture-backed, social commerce platform. display believes creators should be rewarded for quality content, unlike other platforms that share nothing. When advertisers pay display, the content creators on display earn up to a 50% award payout rate on ad revenue generated from their content. display also provides a marketplace for creators to easily sell products, which provides up to a 50% award payout rate from the affiliate commissions for eligible products sold in their display stores. The awards users earn from ad revenue and affiliate commission are added to their display award bank account every day.

