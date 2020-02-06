Social Media Platform Tsu Appoints Lesley Ma to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsū Inc., the social that pays, today announces the appointment of Lesley Ma to its Board of Directors. Ms. Ma joins a board led by Chairman Greg Fell alongside Tsū CEO John Acunto, Tsū CFO Scot Weisberg, Terracap CEO Larry Krauss, Trybl CEO David Kerzner, and Silicon Alley Advisers CEO Sean Cross. Her appointment became effective December 20, 2019.

Ms. Ma currently serves as VP, Chief Information and Continuous Information Officer of NSF International, a global public health organization operating in more than 175 countries. Prior to joining NSF International, she was Global Chief Information Officer of the iconic Cadillac brand, leading its IT transformation. Lesley is an advocate for a winning culture and is devoted to fostering inclusiveness, employee engagement, continuous learning and coaching for excellence.

"I look forward to bringing my global experience leading strategic initiatives enabled through innovative digital technology to the Tsū Board," said Lesley Ma, Tsū Board member. "I am excited to join the excellent Tsū team in building a new social media community which connects people and rewards its users for their content creation and activity on the tsu.social platform."

"Lesley's experience as a leader in both transformation and company culture is going to be critical to making Tsū's mission to treat its users as equals and respect their personal data a reality," said Greg Fell, Tsū Board Chairman. "We're incredibly lucky to have her as we look toward a launch this year."

"With Lesley on board and our full team in place, we are incredibly excited for the forthcoming consumer launch," said John Acunto, CEO of Tsū. "Our pre-registered users will start to hear from us very soon as we open our doors and make sure everyone has access to social that pays."

Before shutting down in 2016, Tsū broke records as one of the fastest growing social media companies in history with 1 million registered users in the first three weeks. In September 2019, Tsū announced investors including Terracap and Hilco Streambank had acquired the platform. As it prepares for launch in 2020, Tsū opened for user pre-registration in November 2019. For more information and to register, visit www.tsu.social.

SOURCE Tsū

Related Links

https://www.tsu.social

