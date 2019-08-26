NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, many companies and brands have a presence on social media. However, not all have cracked the code of seeing large amounts of engagement from potential consumers. This can be frustrating for the business, but luckily here are six simple social media posting tips and practices that can help a business boost their current engagement.

Know The Right Time To Post: Before you begin posting, it's important to know the times that your target audience is most active online. If you are targeting adults in the United States , it would be best to post after 5 PM on weekdays because between the hours of 9-5, most Americans are working and won't have much down time to check their social media pages. Additionally, if you are a global company, it is important to keep in mind different time zones when you are posting content since it would be ineffective to post when your target audience is asleep. Respond To Comments: In order to increase customer's engagement, you may want to try engaging with them first. If individuals comment or reply to any of your posts, you can give a simple "Thank you!" or a more detailed response. From a consumer's perspective, interacting with your audience and showing that you value their opinions, is a great way to keep them interested and coming back for more. Be Original And Unique: Having an original brand inherently peaks the interest of many individuals since consumers are attracted to new ideas and what they have to offer. For example, Carola Jain's , Spartan Women, a female focused platform connecting women in sports globally, is unique in itself and something that grabs the attention of audiences from all over. Showcasing that individuality throughout your social content will help grab your audience's attention and increase the engagement on various platforms. Use Popular Hashtags: If you utilize a social media platform that heavily uses hashtags like Instagram or Twitter, it is not a bad idea to use popular ones with your post. Of course, keep these hashtags relevant, but use them to your advantage in order to expose your content to a larger audience. Use Visuals: Pictures and videos draw the eyes and attention of social media user's a lot quicker than text does. If you have a message or information you want to get across to your audience, simply pair it with an engaging image. This will allow you to capture your audience's attention from that start, having them remain on your post and engage with your content for a longer amount of time. Cross-Promote: If you have a presence on a website, or other social media platform, it makes most sense to use this to your advantage. Individuals like Carola Jain , Spartan's CMO, who has a strong website, cross promotes her Twitter and LinkedIn profiles to help increase traffic on her other platforms, as well as overall engagement.

The next time you're developing social content, take these posting tips into consideration to help increase engagement.

