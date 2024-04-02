Social Media Star Signs One Of A Kind Cookbook Deal!

Darryl Postelnick of Cooking with Darryl Fame signs on with publishing powerhouse, Hoffman Media.

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooking with Darryl (Darryl Postelnick) one of the most followed and beloved food creators on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube has announced a partnership with 83 Press, a book imprint of Hoffman Media, based in Birmingham Alabama. Cooking with Darryl started during the pandemic when Darryl's teenage daughter asked if he would do a "TikTok with me?" Several videos later, Darryl's famous fried rice on the flat top griddle went viral, and he has grown into one of the most trusted voices in food creation on any social platform. Known as the "dad of social cooking," Darryl has an incredibly diverse background with distinguished reigns at both Disney and at Microsoft.

The cookbook, R. U. Kidding Me? Cooking With Darryl will be available globally for pre-order in April 2024 and shipping in October 2024. This cookbook will be filled with over 100 recipes as well as Darryl's life story of coming up from very humble beginnings in the city of Chicago to VP of retail sales for one of the most iconic consumer products ever sold, Microsoft's Xbox. While Darryl never really wanted to do a cookbook, his Agent Evan Morgenstein of The Digital Renegades and 83 Press owners Eric and Brian Hoffman met in Birmingham to discuss what the publisher could do that virtually no other partner could.

After months of in-depth discussions and planning, the parties agreed that not only was the potential there for a very successful cookbook, but also that Darrylwas going to be featured to customers of Hoffman Media's best selling magazine titles, Southern Cast Iron and Taste of the South. Darryl will serve as a guest columnist multiple times in each of these featured magazines. Additionally, for the first time, Hoffman Media's ad sales team and Darryl's agents are pooling resources to present both Darryl's sponsors and non-sponsors an opportunity in Darryl's cookbook, as well as with pre-sale e-recipes and sponsorship of editorial content for magazines pieces and so much more.

While the early response when Darryl shared this with his over 3 million social media followers has been nothing less than a fever pitch, Hoffman has seen the same with their own audience and both parties feel this cookbook has bestseller written all over it. Darryl wanted something personal to share with millions of home cooks, "I am not a chef. I am just someone who has learned from my mom and friends as I have developed my own passion and skills in the kitchen and at my grills." Eric Hoffman, CEO of Hoffman Media and 83 Press saw something unique in Darryl, "We get pitched by agents all the time to do cookbooks with creators. Usually, their pitch is how many followers they have. With Darryl, it was more about his love of his family and how he treats his community like an extended family. We embrace that and see it as being identical to the 83 Press and Hoffman Media ethos; we knew we found a kindred spirit."

Each customer to pre-order Darryl's cookbook will receive extra e-recipes distributed once a month depending on how early they pre-order, a monthly newsletter from Darryl discussing food, family, fun events, and an insider look at what Darryl's life is like behind the scenes, including unique video content only available to book buyers. Darryl's agent Evan Morgenstein had a vision for this relationship from day one, "You can't fake authenticity. The team at 83 Press and their dedication to bringing delicious food content that represents the best of our lives coupled with Darryl's passion for life through food and family was truly one of the most synergistic partnerships I have ever put together."

To pre-order Darryl's cookbook 'R. U. Kidding Me?Cooking With Darryl' go to www.cookingwithdarrylbook.com

About 83 Press:

83 Press is a dynamic book imprint proudly associated with Hoffman Media. Embracing the title of the "unpublisher," 83 Press actively drives change in the industry, ushering in a new era of storytelling where innovation meets tradition. Our core values of partnership, flexibility, and maximizing earning potential for authors help shape not only the work we do but also how we bring their vision to life. We provide a wide range of services, from publishing authored books with storytellers to custom publishing partnerships that leverage our full suite of talent, including writing, recipe editing and development, photography, design, marketing, and more. Visit www.83press.com for more information.

