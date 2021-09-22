Social Media Stars Collaborate with Spin Master on Stylish P.Lushes Pets™ Plush

Merging fashionable pets with high style, P.Lushes Pets plush , from the makers of GUND®, are chic plush from all around the world who love to look their best. Made with luxe, premium fabrics and adorned with a sparkling collar to amp up their fashion looks, each P.Lushes Pets character has their own witty name and unique personality to match.

"The P.Lushes Pets collection takes inspiration from runways around the world, blending the popularity of designer pets and the allure of the latest fashion trends brought to life through this collection of adorable sassy characters," said Spin Master's Executive Vice President, Marketing, Laura Henderson. "Teaming up with this roster of talented content creators, each with their own unique style and personality, is the ultimate collaboration to bring the P.Lushes Pets characters' look to life."

The social media squad behind P.Lushes Pets plush includes;

Savannah Labrant will reveal her P.Lushes Pet character on Instagram and TikTok, debuting her fashion look inspired by the worldly pet. "The second I saw P.Lushes Pets collection I fell in love with their fashionable features and luxe finishes," said Labrant. "I'm inspired by fashion and beauty and P.Lushes Pets characters' gorgeous accents, matched with their sassy personalities, are the perfect muse. I can't wait to reveal more Pinkie Monroe-inspired looks."

Each influencer is revealing their P.Lushes Pet character on their social channels and a customized capsule collection including their plush, a onesie, a water bottle, a scrunchie and a fanny pack available in limited quantities at PlushesPets.com for $50.00.

The content creators plan to unveil more P.Lushes Pets inspired looks and encourage those in the pursuit of that #PlushesLife to join the social fashion challenge, using the hashtag fans can submit their favorite P.Lushes Pet character inspired outfits for a chance to win a $500 Target shopping spree and the entire P.Lushes Pets plush collection.

P.Lushes Pets plush have a suggested retail price of $12.99 and are available at Claire's, Macy's, Target and fine specialty retailers. Select P.Lushes Pets will also be available on Amazon. Follow along on Instagram @P.LushesPets.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 55 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

