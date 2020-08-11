Social Media VAs Play Important Role in Business Expansion Outside of Amazon

HADERA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VAA Philippines specializes in matching Amazon sellers worldwide with skilled, dedicated Virtual Assistants (VAs) in the Philippines. The company recently discussed the important role its Social Media VAs play in efficiently creating brand awareness and engagement for Amazon sellers who wish to expand their business outside of Amazon.

Building traffic outside of Amazon is pivotal for sellers looking to increase their ranking on Amazon and boost sales while creating a brand or product fan base for long-term success. "Facebook and Instagram are essential tools for Amazon sellers," explains company founder, Gilad Freimann. "Facebook has a large audience while Instagram appeals to a younger demographic and is the preferred platform for enlarging brand awareness."

After completing VAA's intensive training course, Social Media experts continue with extra training to qualify as a specialist in social media marketing with the skills to pick the best influencers and create special deals for the influencer's target audience. VAA Social Media experts provide the following Facebook and Instagram benefits for Amazon clients:

Assist Amazon sellers in running their social media pages and activities on a daily basis.

Share specialized knowledge in social media marketing and community management for Amazon sellers.

Help them to effectively reach new audiences and customers.

Edit graphics and images for Facebook and Instagram posts, manage Facebook and Instagram business pages and run Facebook groups.

"Our VAs are hand-picked for their commitment, skill and service orientation. They undergo thorough professional testing and training to ensure the highest quality service delivery," says Freimann. To maintain top-level service, VAs receive ongoing training, so they are always learning, growing and developing the very latest Amazon industry skills.

About VAA Philippines

VAA specializes in locating, screening, training and supporting high quality Amazon VAs in the Philippines, and matching them after with Amazon sellers all over the world. VAA has Amazon trained VA's, PPC Specialists VA's, Social Media and Graphic Designers.

