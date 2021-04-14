Social Media's Favorite M.S., R.D.N. Ilana Muhlstein Becomes Part Of The Azuna Team!

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The premier manufacturer of plant based nontoxic alternatives to odor elimination, Azuna has gone all in with Ilana Muhlstein vesting in the Company and becoming it's global spokesperson. Muhlstein, a mom, wife, entrepreneur and best-selling author has always advocated for moms to live happier and healthier lives with the mindset, tools and products they use. Finding Azuna, a product that works well and protects her children from harmful chemical sprays and dispensers, was the perfect fit for the mom of two on a mission.

Muhlstein sees Azuna as the clear choice for air fresheners, "I know how harmful unwanted chemicals can be especially around kids. When Azuna was introduced to me I couldn't believe how good it smelled, and it truly eliminated odors in the kitchen, bathroom, closets, everywhere. And it lasts for 60-90 days. That is an incredible value for your average family". Azuna is also anti-microbial which cleans and neutralizes air against mold, mildew, fungus and bacteria. And maybe best of all, it's pure and natural because it has no harmful additives or chemicals.

Azuna started in 2019 and was founded by Scott Dancy who was looking for a way to get bad odors out of his laundry room. He partnered with a company that made cleaning products and developed Azuna. Scott realized the power and long lasting nature of the product and the light bulb went off that everyone around the world needed a plant based product that was safe around kids and got rid of odors effectively and for up to 90 days.

Scott Dancy, Azuna CEO sees Ilana as the perfect fit, "As a mom, an expert in healthy living and truly someone vested in helping others, we saw Ilana as an incredible partner and global spokesperson. We think the Company just found it's missing piece".

AZUNA is the leading plant based product specializing in odor elimination at the source. Based and manufactured In Buffalo, NY we are proud to be an American made company

ILANA MUHLSTEIN, M.S., R.D.N. is one of the most sought-after weight-loss and nutrition experts in the world. By the time Ilana was 13 years old, she weighed over 200 pounds and struggled with losing weight, emotional eating and diets that didn't work. While most kids dream of becoming pop stars or famous athletes, Ilana's early inspirations were the knowledgeable registered dietitians she met every summer at fat camp. She became an RD herself the first chance she got and used everything she learned to lose 100 pounds. Since then, she's made it her life's mission to help people live happier and healthier lives.

With a thriving private practice in Beverly Hills, she is an acclaimed public speaker and influencer, published bestselling author, and sits on the prestigious Executive Leadership Team for the American Heart Association. Ilana has been lecturing for the Bruin Health Improvement Program at UCLA since 2013 and is a contributing writer for distinguished publications including The Journal of Obesity, and has been featured in the LA Times, The Washington Post, Reader's Digest, SHAPE, Health and Women's Health. With a social media following of over 1.8 million people (@nutritionbabe on TikTok and @ilanamuhlsteinrd on Instagram), Ilana's life goal is to help as many people as she can. Ilana lives in Los Angeles, California, with her husband Noah and two children, Olivia and Julian.

