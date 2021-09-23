Social Mobile Announces The Release Of The Newest Version Of Its EMM, Mambo

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As an Android Enterprise approved EMM, businesses can trust that Social Mobile's proprietary Enterprise Mobility Management software, Mambo, will provide all the core elements needed to manage a fleet of devices of any size, across any industry. Most EMM providers charge inflated costs for unnecessary features, even though most businesses just need a handful to work perfectly. Mambo was built around doing just that and making these core features easy to use at an accessible price point.

To elaborate, Mambo excels at making the key security features businesses need to manage their enterprise fleet of devices easy to use and deploy. For example, clients can easily utilize the granular level of permissions available to ensure that the settings on each employee's device only facilitates access to the relevant applications and information needed for their specific role. In addition, Mambo allows clients to make sure the devices in their fleet can only run the pre-vetted, approved applications and ensure that corporate security policies are supported by enforcing password rules. Mambo also facilitates the ability to lock devices into specific apps while in kiosk mode, meaning that end users can only use the device with the approved applications.