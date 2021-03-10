Social Mobile partners with VaxCare and Google to create mobile platform to manage vaccinations

MIAMI, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Mobile, the creator of bespoke technology devices for global enterprises, announced today that it has completed delivery of thousands of custom mobile devices to VaxCare, a major provider of vaccine management services to health-care organizations.

VaxCare's devices, the Hub, a first-of-its-kind device, and Mobile Hub, are loaded with VaxCare's proprietary HITRUST-certification compliant custom software. The devices, which were engineered and built by Google Android GMS Certified Partner Social Mobile, allow health-care workers to manage the delivery of critical vaccines to patients inside and outside of a medical office.

"Our mission for more than 10 years has been to simplify vaccination programs and ease the barriers to increasing global vaccination rates,'' said VaxCare Chief Product Officer Evan Landis. "We worked closely with Social Mobile to create one-of-a-kind devices that operate on Android Enterprise and are simple to set up, use and update.''

Google featured the collaboration between Social Mobile and VaxCare in a recently published case study on the flexibility of Android Enterprise, with a special focus on the recently released Mobile Hub. The tandem stationary Hub and Mobile Hub bolstered success, with VaxCare's network of more than 10,000 healthcare providers, administering more than 650,000 shots.

An Excerpt from Google's recent case study notes: "The intense worldwide effort to vaccinate against COVID-19 has highlighted some of the core challenges that have always existed in expanding protections against preventable diseases. Android devices are central to this strategy and Social Mobile engineered and built the bespoke, Google Mobile Services-certified devices that have supported the public phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout."

Robert Morcos, CEO of Social Mobile said "the flexibility of Android Enterprise supports our vision of creating devices that are secure, scalable, and ready to deploy right out-of-the-box. With VaxCare, the team built an innovative device to help solve one of the most critical challenges today: vaccine distribution."

About Social Mobile

Social Mobile® specializes in creating bespoke Android-powered smart and secure solutions for the enterprise market. We design, develop, and deploy turn-key solutions that enable our clients to bring smart devices to market quickly and efficiently. We are a key Google Mobile Services (GMS) partner, offering new and innovative ways to leverage the Android operating system to deliver solutions many have never seen or considered possible. We recognize the power and flexibility of the Android OS, and supercharge it by creating hardware dedicated to the unique and challenging environments in which our clients deploy devices.

Our strength lies in our ability to offer a true end-to-end supply chain solution. We have a global presence, with operations in the U.S., the U.K., Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, and have successfully deployed over 11 million smart devices across Europe, USA, Canada, Africa, and Latin America. Founded in 2011, Social Mobile has quickly become the industry leader in custom products, servicing a wide range of industries from healthcare and retail, to government and non-profits.

About VaxCare

VaxCare is a multi-disciplinary team of vaccine experts, engineers, designers, and big-picture thinkers dedicated to building better paths to care. The leading vaccine management solution, VaxCare was founded over 10 years ago with the idea that healthcare workers deserved more from their job: more ease, more confidence, more time.

