Social mobility leaders Nutter and Aguh join Graduation Alliance board of directors

Lisa Nutter's successes in the fields of education, workforce development, and human services have shaped her approach to addressing community and economic well-being.

"There are no magic bullet solutions to the problems created by systemic inequity," said Nutter, a principal at Sidecar Social Finance, a social impact agency that provides impact investing advisory and capital services. "Our greatest challenges are best faced, and ultimately overcome, with multidimensional solutions, and Graduation Alliance understands this so well. Truly, it is at the heart of everything the organization does."

Nutter co-leads the Partnership for Social & Economic Mobility + Social Mobility Impact Fund, a cooperative initiative of the University of Pennsylvania, Johnson C. Smith University, and Columbia University. She is also a senior fellow for rural investment at the Winthrop Rockefeller Foundation.

Joining Nutter on the board is Chike Aguh, whose work as a scholar, educator and adviser is focused on the future of work, particularly as it intersects with opportunities for underserved communities.

"In Graduation Alliance, I see an organization that understands the need to never let a goal be an end point," said Aguh, the inaugural head of economic mobility pathways at the Education Design Lab, where he leads the Community College Growth Engine Fund. "To lift up those who have long been marginalized, we must aim at opportunities emerging on the new horizon, then reset that aim as the horizon changes."

Aguh is also a technology and human rights fellow at the Harvard Carr Center for Human Rights Policy, a venture partner at New Markets Venture Partners, and a lecturer at Columbia University.

"Lisa and Chike are thought leaders, passionate workers and tremendously talented, and we are excited to welcome them," said Graduation Alliance Chief Executive Officer Ron Klausner. "Our team believes that education is the best investment our nation can make for creating opportunity and equity which is reflected by the work we do, the passion our people have and the men and women on our board who guide us in doing it."

Since 2007, Graduation Alliance has helped individuals reach their educational and career goals. In partnership with school districts, local governments, non-profits, workforce development boards, and community colleges, Graduation Alliance develops highly effective alternative education and workforce training programs. Visit graduationalliance.com .

