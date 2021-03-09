Social Music App, Geojam, Announces Emerging Artist Initiative

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geojam app launched its Emerging Artist Program which will give up-and-coming artists access to the platform, and its technology to provide curated experiences, merchandise, and new accessibility to expand their fanbase. This inaugural program is by application only and the accepted artists will receive direct support. The dedicated Emerging Artist team at Geojam will help develop these artists through internal resources to help increase visibility, build existing and new fan engagement, and ultimately create new revenue streams for these artists.

"We created Geojam to be the ultimate fan engagement platform to connect artists and fans from all walks of life. This initiative gives the same opportunity for emerging artists, as established artists, to expand their fanbase and be discovered by music fans worldwide and connect with those fans through unique experiences they can earn in our Jam Shop," said Sam Krichevsky, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Geojam.

"I absolutely love this app because it allows artists like me to have our music heard by new groups of people, which is the main reason that we make music in the first place. I am so excited to meet new supporters and get my name out there to new listeners!" says participant Meggie York, who is a singer-songwriter with 100K average monthly listeners on Spotify.

"Geojam is so innovative and so supportive of me and other upcoming artists! Connecting with them is a dream come true! I thought this pandemic would be the biggest blow to my music career, but they have definitely turned things around," says Shining Rae, a participant of the program and co-writer of many platinum-selling and Grammy-winning hit songs.

"As a rising artist in the electronic music scene, Geojam offers me opportunities to connect with my fans in more genuine ways than I've ever been able to before. It's the perfect tool to help push your brand to the next level and is unlike any other music app currently available for artists. I'm really excited to create some experiences with Geojam and my fans as well as promote some upcoming label signings that I can't speak about just yet!" says Jeff Osimitz. Jeff's music has seen support from Above & Beyond, Ferry Corsten, Gareth Emery and many more.

ABOUT GEOJAM

Geojam is a tech music startup that is completely revolutionizing the way artists and fans connect, share and discover new music and experiences. The social music platform is innovating the music industry as the ultimate community and rewards-based app that allows users to engage with artists. Every action earns points that can be redeemed for exclusive experiences with their favorite artists, limited edition items and merchandise.

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12861097

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Geojam

Related Links

http://www.geojam.com

