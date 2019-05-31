Social Network MD, Financing Your Way help Center for Children and Young Adults bloom

MARIETTA, Ga., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Network MD and its partner Financing Your Way recently planted seeds in their Cobb County community that will reap benefits for years to come.

The two companies teamed up for a community service day April 25, 2019, at the Center for Children and Young Adults (CCYA) campus in southwest Marietta, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia. The work was done just in time for the Cobb Master Gardeners' 17th Annual Garden Tour on May 11, in which CCYA participated.

Led by Master Gardener volunteers of Cobb County, Social Network MD and Financing Your Way members worked in the garden by planting sunflowers and trimming and cleaning up limbs. They even released lady bugs in the vegetable garden.

Social Network MD and Financing Your Way plan to participate in a community service project once per quarter.

In 2017, CCYA was selected as a semifinalist in the top 100 of 500 finalist nationwide in Harvard's Innovations Award Competition noting its horticulture therapy program as an example of "novel and effective action whose work has significant impact" recognizing CCYA's 1.9 acre organic farm-to-table garden yields 1,400 pounds of produce annually.

With the support of the Cobb County Master Gardeners, the CCYA youth will create and run an entrepreneurial fresh produce stand, learning what it takes to run a business.

For over 34 years, the nonprofit CCYA has housed, fed, clothed and developed homeless and maltreated youth in metro Atlanta. The organization has a three-building campus in southwest Marietta that offers three residential programs in a dormitory setting for up to 42 youth at one time in need of shelter, treatment, care and guidance.

CCYA's mission is to provide safe and suitable housing, youth development activities and comprehensive supportive housing services for at-risk youth who have been abandoned, abused, neglected and/or sexually exploited.

Serving more than 100 youth annually, the average length of stay for a resident at CCYA is nearly nine months. The majority of CCYA residents will graduate into independent living.

