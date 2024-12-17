Social Networking Market to grow by USD 238.4 Billion (2024-2028), driven by increased internet penetration, Report on AI driving market transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global social networking market size is estimated to grow by USD 238.billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.96% during the forecast period. Increased internet penetration is driving market growth, with a trend towards social media advertisements gaining traction. However, privacy concerns obstruct market growth poses a challenge. Key market players include Alphabet Inc., Automattic Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Discord Inc., LinkedIn Corp., MediaLab.Ai, Meetup, Meta Platforms Inc., Myspace LLC, Nextdoor Holdings Inc., Pinterest Inc., Quora Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Reddit Inc., Snap Inc., Telegram Messenger Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Twitter Inc., Yelp Inc., and Z Holdings Group.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global social networking market 2024-2028

Social Networking Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.96% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 238.4 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.25 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Automattic Inc., ByteDance Ltd., Discord Inc., LinkedIn Corp., MediaLab.Ai, Meetup, Meta Platforms Inc., Myspace LLC, Nextdoor Holdings Inc., Pinterest Inc., Quora Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Reddit Inc., Snap Inc., Telegram Messenger Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Twitter Inc., Yelp Inc., and Z Holdings Group

Market Driver

Social media advertising due to its ability to reach vast audiences through advanced targeting. Influencer marketing and partnerships amplify this reach. Key platforms include Google Play Store, Apple IOS store, Microsoft store, and social networks like LinkedIn and Facebook. Devices like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smart TVs are common targets. Performance indicators include in-app purchases, app sales, and user engagement. B2C enterprises leverage these channels using a bottom-up approach, focusing on independent databases and consumer attitudes. Exchange rates and messaging sites also impact the business of apps.

Market Challenges

Social networking markets face privacy challenges as platforms collect and share user data without consent, leading to identity theft and cybercrimes. B2C enterprises use this data for targeted advertising and sales to third parties. Tracking technologies monitor user activities across devices and websites. Key players include Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and e-commerce platforms like Instagram and Facebook Shops. Data security concerns persist with the rise of Big Tech, 5G technology, and AI-based libraries. User behaviors and preferences shape this market, with interests in music, games, yoga, and live streaming videos.

Segment Overview

This social networking market report extensively covers market segmentation by

1.1 Advertising- The global social networking market experienced significant growth in 2022, with advertising holding the largest market share. This trend is driven by the increasing use of social media for brand promotion and product awareness. Key developments include the integration of 5G technology for faster connectivity, data security concerns leading to advanced encryption methods, and Meta's foray into the metaverse with 3D image context. National lockdowns accelerated the shift to online communities, leading to increased engagement in areas such as theatre, sports, art, music, games, and yoga. Live streaming videos and OTT platforms gained popularity, while AI-based libraries and customized photo collages enhanced user experience. Influencer marketing thrived on Android & iOS-based platforms like Google Play Store and Apple IOS store. Smart devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smart TVs, facilitated this growth. LinkedIn continued to dominate professional networking, while in-app purchases and cloud-based apps boosted revenue.

Research Analysis

In the dynamic world of B2C enterprises, the Business of Apps has witnessed significant growth, particularly in the realm of social networking. With the proliferation of smartphone users, messaging sites like Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and Facebook Messenger, as well as e-commerce platforms and social media giants such as Instagram, have adopted a bottom-up approach to engage users through in-app purchases and the monetization of independent databases. The S-curve function illustrates this trend, with user adoption following a steady growth pattern. However, with the increasing use of these platforms, data security concerns have emerged as a major challenge. The advent of 5G technology and Meta's foray into 3D image context further underscores the importance of this market. National lockdowns have accelerated the shift towards online communities, with users turning to social networking sites for entertainment, including theatre, sports, art, music, and games.

Market Research Overview

In today's digital world, social networking apps have become an integral part of our lives. With an estimated 3.6 billion users worldwide, the social networking market is a powerful platform for businesses and individuals alike. Apps like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn offer unique features that cater to various needs. For instance, Facebook and Instagram focus on personal connections and visual content, while LinkedIn is geared towards professional networking. Purcheses, ads, and sponsorships are common in this market, with companies using targeted marketing strategies to reach their audience. Consumer behavior is influenced by factors such as location, interests, and online activity. The use of data analytics and artificial intelligence enables businesses to tailor their offerings and engage with their audience effectively. The social networking market is a dynamic and ever-evolving space, with new trends and technologies shaping the way we connect and communicate.

