Social NFT Platform DeFine Partners With WDAS for Its First NFT Charity Auction That Raised 219,000 USDT

NEW YORK, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The third "World Digital Asset Summit 2021" opened today at Bellagio Shanghai Hotel. The conference will last for two days. The crypto art auction ended on the first day, with five works offered by DeFine, created by crossover artist Chi Lei, and donated by Binance Charity. A total of 219,000 USDT was sold, among which Dogecoin as an innovative auction product was sold for 160,000 USDT. The money will help fight coronavirus, and support people with autism, gender equality, racial equality, and environmental protection projects worldwide.

The summit is sponsored by FBG Capital, Block72, and co-hosted by Linewen and Winkrypto. More than 200 industry leaders, head project founders, investment institutions and well-known media will be invited to have in-depth discussions on hot topics such as Pocca, Filecoin, Web3.0, DeFi, NFT, computing and storage, public chain, and industrial investment.

About DeFine

DeFine is the NFT social platform for all creators including artists, musicians, influencers, gamers, and athletes. The platform facilitates all social interaction, engagement and communication for creators and their fanbase with digital assets like NFTs and social/fan tokens.

