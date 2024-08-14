Social Platform 'booster' Launches - Set to Transform NIL Landscape Through Direct Donor Engagement

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- booster, a groundbreaking social platform, has officially launched, offering a new way for fans and donors to connect directly with student-athletes. This first-of-its-kind platform empowers athletes to take control of their personal brands and financial futures, making them the CEOs of their own success.

Co-founded by Scott Birnbaum and Ryan Simkin, who identified a critical need for greater autonomy and transparency in the NIL market, booster was built with a player-first philosophy. booster is designed exclusively for athletes across all sports, schools, and genders, providing equitable opportunities without barriers to entry. Every athlete, from star players to those in overlooked sports, can benefit from the platform's inclusive approach.

booster provides student-athletes the platform to create and share exclusive content - photos, videos, live streams, gaming sessions - with their fans. Athletes set their own prices and terms for content and interactions, keeping 80% of the revenue they generate. The platform's direct donor-to-student-athlete dynamic ensures that contributions are received quickly and transparently, maximizing the impact of every donation.

"We're thrilled to launch booster and bring a new level of engagement to college athletics," said Scott Birnbaum, Co-Founder of booster. "Our platform is designed to empower athletes and provide an inclusive space for fans and donors alike, shaping the future of NIL."

Ryan Simkin, Co-Founder of booster, added, "Our goal is to level the playing field for all athletes, regardless of their sport or social media following. We've created a supportive community where every athlete can thrive and connect directly with their supporters."

In addition to connecting athletes with fans, booster is committed to enhancing the financial literacy of athletes and providing them with new revenue opportunities. The Players Fund, a key element of booster's mission, allocates ten percent of the platform's equity to athletes based on the revenue they generate, ensuring they benefit financially from the platform's growth.

booster sets a new standard for NIL platforms by fostering a community where student-athletes and donors connect transparently, ensuring that support is straightforward and equitable.

booster is now live at booster.club and is optimized for phone and tablet on all IOS and Android devices. We invite athletes and fans (boosters) to join the community and start building meaningful connections.

For more information, visit booster's website and follow booster on social media:

Instagram: @booster.platform

@booster.platform X: @boosterplatform

@boosterplatform TikTok: @boosterplatform

SOURCE booster