Social podcasting startup Bitcast partners with leading podcast publisher 'Podcast Notes' for the joint launch of their new iOS clipping app

Positioned as a new paradigm in social audio, Bitcast combines podcast clips with user generated audio in order to create a new and novel listening experience. "Unlike the recent wave of live audio startups, Bitcast was designed to capitalize on the potential of asynchronous audio" explains founder Marcus Sonoma, "by allowing podcast fans and podcasters to seamlessly clip and share specific moments in podcasts. We have already begun to see podcast clips emerge as an incredibly powerful new medium; one that consistently spurs on numerous important discussions on the platform."

Beyond serving as conversation starters, podcast clips have proven to be killer solution to the well know podcast discovery problem. "The most interesting application of podcast clips, however, is what happens when you organize them into playlists, i.e. 'best clips of all time about x'… this format of passively consumed content is something we're keenly exploring, especially with the recent proliferation of smart speakers."

Notably, when asked about Bitcast's partnership with Podcast Notes, Marcus said it was a 'no brainer' for both companies as the overlap was 'too obvious to ignore'. "Podcast Notes has grown a loyal audience by expertly summarizing key takeaways from the world's best podcasts. We hope to take that one step further by creating an entire social ecosystem for those summaries to be shared and gain lives of their own."

"We were compelled by Marcus' vision for where clipping can go and are thrilled to partner with Bitcast as a perfect complement to what we've done over the past 5 years capturing and sharing podcast knowledge" - Cyd Falkson, CMO of Podcast Notes.

From here Bitcast is actively partnering with podcasters as they look to deepen the social audio features of the app… 'we have a lot of ground to cover and we're looking to work with as many engaged podcasters as possible, especially those who want to increase the interaction with their listeners.

'To join the growing Bitcast community, download the free app here:

https://apple.co/368jvyC or by searching 'Bitcast' on the App Store.

For those on Android, join the waiting list by visiting www.bitcast.fm.

