Social Progress Conference Announced

This year's cause focuses are: Climate Emergency, Human Trafficking and Healthy Communities.

The current national climate of social unrest and racial inequities must be addressed in an action-oriented way, and will thus be explored under the Healthy Communities content track.

This year's conference theme is "Lead Well. Do Good. Drive Change."

BCC speakers and attendees span six continents and multiple countries including Australia, Kenya and UK.

"Our experts will lead us toward a new narrative, one that invites us all to remember we can no longer unsee the egregious injustices that a fearful society provokes," said Janet M. Harvey, CEO of inviteCHANGE "We are here to do the rare; rise into useful action and foster a curiosity-rich relationship with each other, our environment and our communities."

Because of her 25 years of experience coaching leaders of Fortune 500 companies and leaders on the front lines of social progress projects, Janet believes that coaches, corporate leaders, HR professionals and activists from a cross-section of industries are the ideal group to drive change due to a diversity of perspectives and proven approaches to problem solving.

Professional coaching is estimated to be a $2 billion global industry and the number of professional coaches (focused on organizations, for-profit and not-for-profit,) is estimated at 125,000 coaches, globally.

For more information about the BE. CHOOSE. CAUSE. 2020 Global Leaders Conference, visit www.bechoosecause.com .

ABOUT inviteCHANGE Founded in 1997 by CEO Janet M. Harvey, recognized industry champion, inviteCHANGE (iC) has delivered generative learning and coaching experiences for leaders on a local, national and global scale. Harvey has been a frontrunner in virtual business and coaching since launching 23 years ago. She has risen to be among the top 1% of most successful women-owned businesses in the nation. As coaching emerged in the early 90's as a distinct field of practice in North America, iC contributed thousands of volunteer hours to clarify and articulate standards for effective coaching practice and approaches for curriculum, to ensure industry consistency and excellence while supporting the unique artfulness of each coach trained. iC sustains its roots today by being practicing International Coaching Federation Credentialed Member coaches, Certified Mentor Coaches and Delivery Leaders offering innovations for coaching training, advanced coaching development, coaching services and the application of coaching in organizational settings. iC has trained thousands of individuals to become professional, credentialed coaches and to apply a coach-approach as leaders in organizations.

