Social reading app Fable moves to its next chapter, connecting readers beyond book clubs

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fable, a social app for readers, today announced the launch of its community-powered "For You Feed," delivering personalized book recommendations, lists, reviews, conversations, and more.

Known primarily for its tens of thousands of online book clubs moderated by BookTokkers, authors, celebrities, and passionate readers across the globe, Fable has become the top destination for readers to have meaningful conversations around stories.

The all new Fable For You feed delivers personalized book recommendations, lists, reviews, conversations, and more.

Recently recognized by Apple as its App of The Day and featured in The Washington Post, Fable has steadily expanded beyond book clubs, introducing tools to build reading lists, manage book reviews, and "socially read" via its interactive ebook reader.

The app's latest update connects readers in a whole new way, beyond a structured book club setting. The For You Feed is a place to share thoughts about books and stories, get inspiration for what to read next, follow literary news and trends, connect with other book lovers, and develop a healthy reading habit—all in a single feed of personalized content.

"Fable is building an engaging, supportive, and uplifting home for the bookish community, where people deepen the dialogue around stories, motivate each other to read more, and develop new perspectives—all in service of mental wellness," said Fable founder and CEO Padmasree Warrior. "Our new For You Feed is the next step in that mission of building a social platform that is safe and fun."

Drawing upon engaging conversations happening inside Fable book clubs every day, detailed book reviews, curated lists, and book passage highlights, Fable provides an unprecedented level of personalized recommendations for readers, all powered by content from its vibrant community of hundreds of thousands of readers.

The For You Feed will integrate with Fable's existing creator tools to increase the breadth of content that users can discover, while introducing them to their next favorite book or author.

"Backed by cutting-edge data science and AI, Fable's For You Feed will be highly tailored towards users' personal taste in books and will allow users to discover new books and build community," said Fable CTO Nirmal Govind.

The new section of the app will include book lists, reviews, free-form thoughts, reading updates, suggested clubs, and more. Users will see interesting bookish content from other readers, authors, and book influencers they follow, as well as those they may be interested in based on their shared taste in books. The feed will also feature content from Fable editors — a talented team of writers, industry influencers, and social content creators.

The new For You Feed is now available to all Fable users on Android and iOS devices. Users can look forward to continuous improvements and new features soon, including the ability to share quotes, photos, and more.

About Fable

Fable was founded by tech industry veteran Padmasree Warrior, with a mission of delivering the world's best social experience of exceptional stories, in service of mental wellness. Since its launch in April, 2021, Fable has become the leading social content platform for readers, featuring tens of thousands of online book clubs led by BookTokkers, best-selling authors, and reading luminaries like LeVar Burton. Fable also developed the first-ever interactive e-reader for its catalog of more than 1 million books. The reader enables users to make highlights, add reactions, share comments, create tabs, and write notes directly inside their book, and share them with other readers.

Padmasree Warrior is the Founder, President, and CEO of Fable. Previously, Padma was the Chief Executive Officer of NIO U.S., a manufacturer of smart, electric and autonomous vehicles. Prior to NIO, Warrior served as the Chief Technology & Strategy Officer for Cisco. Warrior has been widely recognized for her creative, visionary leadership. Forbes has named her one of "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women" for three years running. Fable has raised $20 million in a Series A funding round led by Tiger Global with participation from Redpoint Ventures, Gaingels, Breyer Capital, defy.vc, and others.

SOURCE Fable Group