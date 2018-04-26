Social Report Announces Ability To Schedule Posts Directly To Instagram

NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Report, one of the industry's first social media management tools, now offers scheduling posts to Instagram directly from its platform. One of the most commonly sought after features in social media management, the update arrives after a recent partnership with Facebook and Instagram.

"This update gives social media managers, agencies, and organizations the edge they need by providing more flexibility to their presence on Instagram," said Vitaly Veksler, CEO and Founder of Social Report.