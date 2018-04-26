Social Report Announces Ability To Schedule Posts Directly To Instagram

NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Report, one of the industry's first social media management tools, now offers scheduling posts to Instagram directly from its platform. One of the most commonly sought after features in social media management, the update arrives after a recent partnership with Facebook and Instagram.
"This update gives social media managers, agencies, and organizations the edge they need by providing more flexibility to their presence on Instagram," said Vitaly Veksler, CEO and Founder of Social Report.
With Social Report's direct scheduling to Instagram, benefits include:
- Saving hours spent manually posting to Instagram each day
- Directly creating and uploading imagery from your desktop
- The ability to add a "hashtag comment" directly below your post
- An image editor tailored to Instagram image requirements
- Engagement-boosting post consistency
- And an overall easier way to build brand loyalty on Instagram
To learn more about how you can benefit from scheduling posts to Instagram, visit https://www.socialreport.com/instagram-scheduling
Visit www.SocialReport.com to learn more about additional features and functionality.
About Social Report
Founded in 2010, the Social Report platform is an all-in-one tool for built for agencies and brands to manage their social media presence efficiently. The platform's features include analytics, performance reporting, and engagement. Social Report is headquartered in New York City.
