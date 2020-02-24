Social Robots: Emotional Connection and Task Engagements

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Includes:

- An overview with a trend analysis of the global market for social robots, which are designed to engage with people and to elicit an emotional connection



- Discussion of social robots in the use-cases or categories such as human-like, medical/therapeutic, personal/customer services and toys; ethics and risks associated with using this technology

- Analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Review of recent patent grants and accepted applications for patents with respect to design innovations and end uses



Summary

The Star Trek series character Data represents the epitome of development of a social robot. Notwithstanding his difficulties with his "emotion chip," he, like other social robots, is designed to engage with people and elicit an emotional connection.



Anthropomorphic or human-centric robots (also termed androids) like Data have long been featured in science fiction books and films. However, the rapidly advancing technology and capabilities of artificial intelligence along with the development of facial expressions and human-like appearance of robots is drawing this science fiction into science fact.



Scientific American identified social robots as one of the "Top 10 Emerging Technologies of 2019." These were suggested as "world-changing technologies that are poised to rattle the status quo." This announcement is likely to trigger significant interest in this topic and makes it worthy for further study as an emerging market.



