Social Robots Market to increase by USD 6.20 billion during 2022-2027, Technological advances in social robots to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The social robots market size is expected to grow by USD 6.20 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 28.88% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), End-user (Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Education, Retail, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The technological advances in social robots drive the social robots market. Social robots are popular all over the world, particularly among the aging population. Also, there is a growing geriatric population in the world with developed countries such as the US, European countries, and Japan having a high elderly population. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the social robots market during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a PDF Sample 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Social Robots Market 2023-2027
Key Highlights:

  • The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the social robots market: Alphabet Inc., BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, Diligent Robotics Inc., Engineered Arts Ltd., Furhat Robotics AB, Haapie SAS, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Intuition Robotics Ltd., Kompai Robotics, Navel robotics GmbH, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., PAL Robotics, Relay Robotics Inc., SoftBank Group Corp., Sony Group Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., UBTECH Robotics Inc., Yukai Engineering Inc., and Knightscope Inc.
  • Social Robots Market is fragmented in nature.
  • Market to observe 26.67% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

  • The rising adoption of social robots in the hospitality industry is an emerging market trend.

Challenge

  • The high cost of owning social robots challenges the growth of the market.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

The hardware segment holds the largest social robots market share. The segment will continue to account for the highest market share throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the miniaturization of electronic components such as sensors and actuators, technological advances in batteries and control systems, and the development of advanced vision systems. Get a glance at the market contribution of the segments, Request a Sample

Related Reports:

The entertainment robots market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 47,514.74 million. This entertainment robots market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (robotic toys, educational robots, and robotic companion pets), end-user (media, education, and retail), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Increasing demand for entertainment robots for leisure purposes is one of the key drivers for the growth of the market.

The robotics end-of-arm tooling market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.96% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 992.39 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (material handling, assembly line, welding and soldering, surface treatment and finishing, and others), end-user (automotive, semiconductor and electronics, food and beverage, industrial machinery, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). An increase in demand for robotic end-of-arm tooling from the food and beverage industry drives the market growth.

Social Robots Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 28.88%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6.20 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

26.67

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Alphabet Inc., BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, Diligent Robotics Inc., Engineered Arts Ltd., Furhat Robotics AB, Haapie SAS, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Intuition Robotics Ltd., Kompai Robotics, Navel robotics GmbH, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., PAL Robotics, Relay Robotics Inc., SoftBank Group Corp., Sony Group Corp., Toyota Motor Corp., UBTECH Robotics Inc., Yukai Engineering Inc., and Knightscope Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
