Social Safety Initiative Offers 8 Lifesaving Public Health Practices in their new Online Course

"We teach the skills to navigate society safely. These tools turn public spaces into safe places." Dr. Walker says. "Let's make public health practices common."

To get the word out, they developed a 3-hour online course grounded in 3 focus areas: what to know, what to do, and how to do it. Learners gain risk assessment skills to drastically reduce their risk of contracting COVID-19 while out and about. Through regular podcasts, newsletters, community forums, and their educational website, which even has a Kid's Corner, learners can keep up-to-date as new information emerges.

"We are committed to community safety. Since March, we have donated over two thousand worker-grade barrier masks to high-risk and under-resourced communities," says Dr. Walker.

So, if you are nervous about leaving the house, seeing your friends, or holding your grandbaby this Thanksgiving, don't be! Go online and gain the skills to be socially safe. The course is cheaper than family pizza night, quicker than weeding the garden, and grounded in a century of public health science.

The course is available now under early release. The Spanish version is coming in November. "To us, it is critical to communicate in every language."

If you are a community organization, institution, or labor union, inquire for subsidies.

Register for their online course today.

SOURCE Social Safety Initiative

