Social Science-Based Research Firm, Formerly Known as Riedel Strategy, to Relaunch as RDCL

"We believe the future of finance is radical and that a deeper understanding of human behavior and decision-making will be at the center of the industry's transformation. Insight changes everything," said co-founder Alyssa Riedel, M.A.

RDCL's approach to research was incubated at the University of Chicago (the birthplace of behavioral finance) and borrows heavily from psychology, anthropology, and sociology. This foundation in academic-level research has empowered RDCL to repeatedly deliver insights that challenge conventional thinking and identify brand strategies with big market potential. Over the years, their research has taught us that financial life is not about money, that questions of working and spending matter more to consumers than saving and investing and that financial companies across all verticals need to position their brands as answers to life's biggest questions like what it means to live well and flourish. As one client recently shared, "Our relationship with RDCL has been nothing short of transformative."

"At RDCL we take a different approach – one that we feel provides our clients with a leg-up on the rest of the industry," stated co-founder Barnaby Riedel, Ph.D. "Our research identifies the sources of meaning that motivate human actions, giving financial companies deeper insight into how their clients make decisions and think about financial products and services."

RDCL began 8 years ago with a mission to use social science research to revolutionize how the financial industry brands and markets itself. "Dove. Nike. Harley-Davidson. They don't talk about soap or shoes or motorcycles," Barnaby shared. "They talk about empowerment and fearlessness and rebellion. It's time to overcome the trappings of product, price and performance and speak deeply into the stories people most want to live. That, for us, is the future of finance."

Brand strategy, client experience (CX), advertising and recruiting, thought leadership and competitive benchmarking are a few of RDCL's premium research offerings.

About RDCL

RDCL is a social science-based research firm dedicated exclusively to the most forward-thinking financial firms. Incubated at the University of Chicago, RDCL is committed to uncovering game-changing strategic insights in partnership with companies daring enough to define the future of finance.

