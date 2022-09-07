Social Security Administration Selects The Clearing to Enhance its Customer Experience and Scale Agency Product Efforts

DC management consultant will support SSA's efforts to deliver greater value to the American public

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clearing has announced that it has won a 5-year blanket purchase agreement valued at $29.5 million to support the Social Security Administration (SSA)'s product management capabilities and processes. This effort will build on the SSA's successful efforts to enhance its customer service delivery.

The Clearing's efforts will focus on developing the leadership and governance of the Administration's Product framework. The firm will support and scale SSA's Product management efforts by providing consulting and advisory services; coaching and training on organization change and development; organization design and process re-engineering; design thinking to support improved Product and customer discovery; and an enhanced customer and employee experience.

Since 2015, The Clearing has helped the SSA implement an iterative technology Product release approach to better establish and advance strategic priorities while improving timeliness and customer value. These efforts have helped the SSA to:

Increase its IT Product release volume and on-time delivery rate;

Decrease IT planning process (discovery) time;

Launch dozens of new Products; and

Increase its customer-driven Product development.

"We're honored and excited to continue supporting the SSA in this role," said John Miller, The Clearing's Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board. "Delivering big solutions successfully requires adaptable thinking, empathy, and the relentless pursuit of fulfilling unmet customer needs. This is an opportunity to improve the customer experience for over 120 million Americans. We are looking forward to helping the SSA build on their Product development successes by helping them to continue fielding and refining their remarkable Products in evermore agile and iterative ways."

The Clearing will support these efforts through 2027 from its customer experience practice group, which specializes in helping clients ensure that they focus all available resources on the most important aspects of business and customer needs.

For more information, contact Aubrey Waldock, Director of Marketing, at 202.558.6499 or [email protected].

