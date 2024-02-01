Social Security Commissioner Martin O'Malley and U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy to Deliver Keynote Remarks at the National Institute on Retirement Security Retirement Policy Conference

15th Annual Retirement Policy Conference Scheduled for February 27th in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute on Retirement Security (NIRS) will hold its 15th Annual Retirement Policy Conference on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, in Washington, D.C. At this event, retirement experts and leaders will discuss key retirement policy challenges and opportunities, including efforts to strengthen Social Security and improve employee retirement benefits. The event also will feature a new national poll detailing Americans' views on retirement.

Uniting for the Future: Accelerating Retirement Policy Progress will be held at The Park Hyatt Washington, located at 1201 24th Street N.W., in Washington, D.C.

The conference is open to the news media, NIRS members, and invited guests. Members of the news media can register here.

Confirmed conference keynote speakers include:

  • Angela Antonelli, Research Professor and Executive Director, Center for Retirement Initiatives, Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy
  • Honorable Bill Cassidy, MD, United States Senator (R-LA)
  • Teresa Ghilarducci, PhD, Professor of Economics at The New School for Social Research and Director of the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis
  • Honorable Martin O'Malley, Commissioner, U.S. Social Security Administration
  • Ashby Monk, PhD, Executive & Research Director, Stanford Research Initiative on Long-Term Investing

Attendees also will hear from leading experts on a range of key retirement issues including the trend of plan sponsors returning to pensions, municipalities joining state retirement plans, and more. The event will include a book signing with Dr. Ghilarducci on her forthcoming book, Work, Retire, Repeat: The Uncertainty of Retirement in the New Economy.

What: 15th Annual Retirement Policy Conference | Uniting for the Future: Accelerating Retirement Policy Progress

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 | 8:00 AM3:30 PM ET

Location: The Park Hyatt Washington | 1201 24th Street N.W., Washington, D.C. 

Registration: News media registration is available here.

The National Institute on Retirement Security is a not-for-profit organization established to contribute to informed policymaking by fostering a deep understanding of the value of retirement security to employees, employers, and the economy through national research and education programs. Located in Washington, D.C., NIRS has a diverse membership of organizations interested in retirement security including financial services firms, retirement plan sponsors and service providers, and trade associations among others. More information is available at http://www.nirsonline.org.

SOURCE National Institute on Retirement Security

