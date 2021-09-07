Social Security Expert Devin Carroll Announces Strategic Alliance with NARSSA

MELVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts (NARSSA), the leader in Social Security advisor education, RSSA training, and Social Security client analysis fulfillment for financial professionals, has announced an alliance with Devin Carroll, the major online influencer for Social Security education to the consumer.

As 75 million plus baby boomers reach Social Security eligibility over the next six years, the demand for Social Security answers, planning and advisory services is unprecedented. Both individuals approaching retirement and financial advisors underestimate the important role of Social Security in comprehensive retirement planning, as well as the complexity of Social Security rules that determine how to optimize one's benefits. NARSSA provides financial professionals with a foundation in Social Security education that includes a 5-course online Social Security training program which is the prerequisite for sitting for the National RSSA® Competency Exam and earning the RSSA® credential. Devin Carroll educates consumers through social media which includes the Devin Carroll Simplifying Social Security YouTube channel, his Facebook group, online workshops, blogs and his website Social Security Intelligence. The demand for Social Security advice is demonstrated by the more than million people that read his blog and watch his YouTube channel each month.

NARSSA and Carroll will be collaborating on several strategic initiatives which include the production of a video series to enhance the RSSA advisor training program, videos for ongoing professional continuing education and videos that support the promotion of the RSSA® credential brand to the consumers who are seeking answers and expert guidance from a professional that has been trained and understands the importance of Social Security income optimization.

"We are delighted to establish a relationship with Devin Carroll," said Michael Rosedale, Chairman, and co-founder of NARSSA. "Devin's commitment to educating the public on Social Security and the massive following he has attained makes him and his company Carroll Media LLC a great fit for NARSSA." Rosedale continued, "NARSSA is rapidly executing on its vision to be the recognized gold standard for expert Social Security advisory, we couldn't be more thrilled and honored that Devin has reviewed NARSSA's five-module training program and earned his RSSA credential." Additionally, Rosedale states, "Martha Shedden, our co-founder, and President has authored and built NARSSA's e-learning platform which has serviced thousands of financial professionals. Devin's focus on educating consumers on Social Security is a true complement to our strategy of helping every Social Security eligible individual get every dollar that they have earned and are entitled to."

Devin Carroll, stated "I am so excited to share my vision for Social Security education with NARSSA. Reaching out to the advisor community with NARSSA coincides with the official launch of my podcast, The Devin Carroll Show! which will also be initially sponsored by NARSSA. I created this podcast as a call-in show to help even more people to simplify the complicated Social Security rules and get every dollar in benefits they deserve. Now with the support of NARSSA and its team of RSSAs we can work together to help educate both the consumer and Advisors to better serve the public good."

About NARSSA

Founded in 2017, the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts provides financial professionals with a 5-course online training program approved by the IRS, the CFP Board and NASBA for professional continuing education. Passing the online program is a prerequisite for taking the National RSSA Competency Exam and earning the RSSA certificate credential. The RSSA credential demonstrates that accredited financial professionals have been educated in a foundation of Social Security advanced concepts and trained to use analytical software to provide specific Social Security claiming options for clients, resulting in financially beneficial retirement strategies. For more information, visit www.narssa.org or www.rssa.com .

About Devin Carroll

Devin Carroll is an RSSA, financial planner, author and social media content creator obsessed with studying and understanding the complexities of Social Security. He founded Social Security Intelligence to demystify a confusing, complicated, and often overwhelming retirement system for others so they can confidently choose the best strategies to maximize their benefits. As a social media influencer, more than a million people read Devin's blog and watch his YouTube channel each month as he shares what he's learned about Social Security. Through his company, Carroll Media LLC Devin provides written, audio, and visual resources to simplify the complex Social Security rules. For more information visit www.socialsecurityintelligence.com

