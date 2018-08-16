Social Security Solutions Partners with United Medicare Advisors to Help Millions of Retiring Americans

LEAWOOD, Kan. and KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Medicare Advisors and Social Security Solutions have partnered to help millions of Americans make smarter decisions in retirement as part of a holistic approach to retirement planning. The partnership unites the healthcare advice offered by United Medicare Advisors with the Social Security claiming education offered by Social Security Solutions.

"We are dedicated to helping Americans navigate complicated retirement decisions," said Chris Giuliani, Chief Executive Officer of Spring Venture Group, parent company of United Medicare Advisors. "And we are pleased to be able to expand our client resources to include Social Security retirement benefit education through our partnership with Social Security Solutions."

A holistic retirement plan considers Medicare costs and Social Security retirement benefits in addition to retirement savings. Proper coordination of these elements can mean lower Medicare costs, more Social Security benefits and extended retirement portfolio longevity.

"Our mission is helping Americans get the most out of the Social Security retirement benefits they've earned," said William Meyer, Founder and CEO of Social Security Solutions, Inc. "There are still millions of Americans that aren't getting the retirement advice they need, and this partnership increases our ability to reach them."

Nearly every American will make both Social Security and Medicare decisions near or during retirement. These decisions are complicated, and the choice of how and when to start these benefits has a profound impact on retirement. Smarter decisions mean more money in retirement for Americans.

Headquartered in Leawood, Kan., Social Security Solutions, Inc. (www.SocialSecuritySolutions.com) delivers advice and education about Social Security benefit claiming strategies to consumers and financial professionals. Social Security Solutions, Inc. leverages its expertise, research and technology to help individuals determine the best strategy for collecting benefits in line with their overall retirement goals.

United Medicare Advisors (UMA) is a leading independent Medicare Supplement insurance agency. Founded in 2010, United Medicare Advisors specializes in distributing Medicare Supplement plans via its digital presence and dedicated team of insurance advisors. By partnering with top-rated Medicare Supplement insurance companies, UMA offers clients an unbiased approach to find the plans that best fit their lifestyle and their budget. To learn more about our services, access informational brochures or connect with an expert agent, visit www.unitedmedicareadvisors.com

