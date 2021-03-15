Social Startup Doodeo Allows Users to Book a DJ from Anywhere in the World

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding on its successful platform of providing entertainers with the means to market themselves and find work online, Doodeo is launching a new livestreaming service. This feature will allow entertainers to host online concerts and fundraisers through its platform, while producing an income through a virtual audience. One artist might be booked for a private livestream for an individual or group of people and be paid by hour, while another might decide to hold a donation driven virtual concert that is open to all.

Since its founding, Doodeo has worked to be the predominant online source for entertainers to promote and share their work. "The livestreaming feature is another tool that has been painstakingly designed to help performers reach their goals and forge successful careers," says Rony Hage, CEO of Doodeo. These tools are as limitless as the entertainers' creativity who are utilizing them, especially after the effects COVID-19 has had on the entertainment industry. Any concert or showing can now be retooled to become an online streaming event.

Not only will livestreaming make it easier for entertainers to play gigs, it will also make it easier for people to book a private performance. For the first time, a group of friends will be able to book a livestream performance with their favorite artist. A person throwing a small get-together could hire the band from across town for a virtual performance, while a group of work colleagues could book a DJ from the other side of the world for an online holiday party. With Doodeo, the connections between artists and those seeking their talents is unlimited. In whatever way it's needed, Doodeo's livestream capability will enable performers to meet the needs of their fans and supporters.

About Doodeo:

Doodeo offers entertainers the opportunity to create an online profile where they can promote their talent, share media content, and connect with the people seeking their talents. Based in Los Angeles, Doodeo was designed to be the LinkedIn for Entertainers. Founder and CEO, Rony Hage, has over ten years of experience in the entertainment industry, having handled the commercial end of various talent competition franchises, such as The Voice, Idol, and many others. For more information visit www.doodeo.com or @doodeo on Instagram.

