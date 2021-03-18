Social Stick Launches "Pandemic Box" to Raise $100,000 for Small Businesses Impacted by COVID

"We wanted to make people laugh but also feel good about helping those in need," says Custer

"There's only two things that make me cry," says R.T. Custer, inventor of the Social Stick. "Videos of U.S. Military Veterans coming home and surprising their families, and the FaceTime videos of Dave Portnoy sending relief funds to restaurant owners who were about to lose everything. We created the "Pandemic Box" to raise money to help keep these businesses open."

The "Pandemic Box" is a shadow box displaying memorable 2020 items such as surgical masks, toilet paper, gloves, and Social Sticks. Custer says they will make 100 boxes to sell for $1,000 each with 100% of proceeds going directly to contribute to the Barstool Sports Fund, which has already helped more than 300 businesses across the country.

"We wanted to make people laugh but also feel good about helping those in need," says Custer. "You can also make your own pandemic box with all the items listed on our website. We just want to move forward to brighter days and to continue to keep the small businesses alive to continue supporting America's economy."

For more information on the Social Stick "Pandemic Box" and to find out how you can help, visit www.socialstickusa.com/box .

About Social Stick

Created out of necessity during the 2020 global pandemic, the Social Stick is a practical and portable device that easily measures the federally mandated social distance requirement of six feet. The Social Stick is exactly six feet long and retracts to fit into a pocket or purse. Made from stainless steel with a soft foam handle grip, the telescoping device measures 11 inches when fully retracted. Weighing only a few ounces, the Social Stick is the perfect tool for restaurants and small businesses to measure 6-feet and keep customers safe. Learn more at www.socialstickusa.com .

