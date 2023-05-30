Social Studies Experts Renew Commitment to Louisiana

Gallopade Introduces an Updated, Best-In-Class Education Experience

BATON ROUGE, La., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For 14 years, the Pelican State has partnered with Gallopade to provide Social Studies Curriculum for students and educators. As Louisiana prepares to implement updated standards for the 2023 school year, Gallopade has been working to deliver an all-new program incorporating the company's proven methods with abundant resources and providing the flexibility necessary in modern classrooms to accommodate all learning styles.

Gallopade Curriculum introduces an updated educational experience created specifically for the state, fully aligned to the latest Louisiana Student Standards for Social Studies

Since 1979, Gallopade has been an industry leader in creating education solutions to meet the needs of teachers and students. With a catalog of over 6500 titles, including children's literature and educational resources, the company has become a trusted provider of standards-aligned Social Studies curricula.

The company's dedicated team, comprised of researchers, writers, and designers, has built a custom program tailored specifically for the state that covers 100% of the latest Louisiana Student Standards for Social Studies. These updates represent over a year's worth of research and development executed by Gallopade's knowledgeable team of experts and educators.

For the 2023-24 school year, students can look forward to a more engaging, multisensory, and interactive educational experience as lessons are brought to life through full-color Student Books that combine traditional textbook content and reinforcement activities and exercises, as well as an all-new digital platform, called 'GO!' (Gallopade Online). The company's digital resources provide an additional solution for remote and virtual learning that ensures all students have access to content that aligns with the standards. Teachers will also receive updated and expanded Teacher's Editions and Teaching Tools equipped with everything they need to support student success in and out of the classroom.

Gallopade's President, Michael Longmeyer, states, "Our commitment to Louisiana's educators and families starts with giving students the tools necessary to thrive in their academic endeavors as they build their skill sets and boost their confidence. We don't just want students to love Social Studies, but to develop a passion for learning that stays with them throughout their lives."

Gallopade Curriculum is submitted for approval for grades 3-5 for the 2023-24 School Year and is also developing content for grades 6-8 to be available in the Fall of 2023, as well as grades K-2 for 2024. Parents and teachers can learn more about Gallopade Curriculum and view samples of the materials at gallopadecurriculum.com/louisiana.

SOURCE Gallopade International