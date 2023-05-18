Social Studies Experts Shine in Florida: Introducing Gallopade Curriculum for the Sunshine State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gallopade International, the Atlanta-based publishing company with over four decades of experience creating standards-aligned, state-specific curricula, is honored to announce its approval for grades K-5, World History, and US History in the Sunshine State.

Gallopade's Social Studies Curriculum, created specifically for Florida, introduces a comprehensive, flexible, and engaging educational experience fully aligned to the Next Generation Sunshine State Standards.
To address Florida's latest Social Studies standards, Gallopade created an all-new platform for educators and students that combines traditional content, multimedia resources, and interactive activities and tools with support for teachers to ensure that students are on track to master the state's standards throughout their elementary and middle school years. 

Since 1979, Gallopade has joined forces with educators to cultivate solutions, addressing academic needs in the classroom. The company's extensive catalog consists of over 6500 titles, including children's fiction and non-fiction, and supplemental resources emphasizing Social Studies and Science. During its 44 years in business, the company has become a leader in providing state standards-aligned Social Studies curriculum, and Florida is the sixth state to adopt their program. 

Following the announcement, Gallopade's President, Michael Longmeyer, stated, "We are excited and proud to be selected as a partner in education for the state and look forward to providing a best-in-class program for the students and teachers of Florida. Gallopade Curriculum represents the combined work of expert writers, editors, and designers who built this new program from the ground up, specifically for Florida, with complete alignment and full coverage of Florida's Next Generation Sunshine State Standards." 

Florida's students can look forward to using their new Gallopade Student Book, an innovative combination of traditional textbook content and reinforcement activities that fully covers the state standards through engaging lessons and entertaining exercises. The company's unique approach gives Florida's educators customizable solutions, with differentiation for all learning styles, to immerse students in a multi-sensory and interactive learning experience. The Gallopade Online platform, "GO!", also provides a solution for remote learning and virtual schools, ensuring all students have access to resources that align with Florida's standards. 

Gallopade is focused on creating a student-centered experience where Social Studies comes alive. Longmeyer says, "Our commitment to educators and families starts with giving students the tools necessary to thrive in their academic endeavors as they build their skill sets and boost their confidence. We don't just want students to love Social Studies, but to develop a passion for learning that stays with them throughout their lives."

With the state's approval, Gallopade is already at work, and the publisher will be ready to deliver classroom resources and the digital platform for the 2023-24 school year. You can view samples of Florida's Social Studies resources and learn more about Gallopade and their products at gallopadecurriculum.com/florida.

