Social Venture Connexion (SVX) Closes the Market

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Adam Spence, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Social Venture Connexion (SVX), and his team joined Robert Peterman, Chief Information Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market and celebrate the launch of SVX Impact Index.

SVX's mission is to advance social, environmental and economic justice through impact investing. As a nonprofit, diversified financial services firm, SVX works with investors, funds, enterprises, and institutions to help them take the first step or next step on their impact journey. SVX provides knowledge products and programs, designs strategies and products, manages funds, operates an impact investing platform, and develops systems change solutions. A part of their platform, the SVX Impact Index is a comprehensive database featuring the universe of current private impact offerings that are available to Canadian investors.

More information about the SVX Impact Index can be found here: https://svx.ca/svx-impact-index/

