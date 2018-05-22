Socialbakers Adds AI-Powered Audience Segmentation to its Marketing Platform

Socialbakers, the leading AI-powered social media marketing platform, has added next generation Audience Segmentation into the Socialbakers Suite. By integrating social and other digital data sources, the new offering provides marketers with insights into their audience personas, the content they engage with, their main interests and the influencers they trust at the click of a button.

Today, marketers are aware that the one-size-fits-all approach to marketing no longer performs and they are looking for a solution to help them navigate this complexity. Socialbakers' Audience Segmentation identifies the different personas within an audience based on their behaviour and interests. By integrating social with other digital data sources and leveraging the power of AI and machine learning technologies, Audience Segmentation helps marketers better understand each unique audience, so they can reach them with relevant content in the right channel at the right time.

"By adding AI-powered Audience Segmentation to our platform, we are turning data into productivity. We are solving key challenges faced by many brands today, such as what does my audience engage with, what interests do they have and who do they trust?" Said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO, Socialbakers. "Marketers are pulling in audience data from multiple sources like social, web and their own e-commerce, but combining it to identify audience personas is a real challenge. With Socialbakers Audience Segmentation brands can not only identify the personas of their current audience, but they can look one step further, at the consumers who have some affinity with their product but haven't yet engaged with their content. This presents a really exciting opportunity for brands to grow their audience base, build higher quality relationships with their existing audiences and ultimately get more impact from their digital activities."

"We have been testing the beta version of​ Socialbakers' Audience Segmentation and engaging with their support and product team and we were stunned by how we were able to start deriving value from the tool immediately," said Francois-Xavier Pierrel, Corporate Director Data, CRM & Social, Renault Group. "We are gaining autonomy in our approach to audience definition by leveraging our own data and what the platform brings us. Until now, when we launched a vehicle, we had to purchase studies to define which audiences we should be targeting. Now, thanks to Socialbakers' Audience Segmentation, we have access to more detailed and actionable insights into our audiences and their unique personas so that we can reach them with more relevant, engaging content." ​

From today, brands have a highly effective, one-click way to identify their audience personas and learn what content will resonate best with each persona without ever leaving the Socialbakers Suite.



ABOUT SOCIALBAKERS

Socialbakers is the trusted social media management partner to thousands of enterprise brands and SMBs. Leveraging the largest social media data-set in the industry, Socialbakers' social media marketing platform helps brands large and small ensure their investment in social media is delivering measurable business outcomes. With over 2,500 clients across 100 countries, Socialbakers is the leading social media management platform. Socialbakers has been a Facebook Marketing Partner since 2011, a Pinterest Marketing Partner since 2017 and a LinkedIn Marketing Partner since 2017. Socialbakers was named in the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in Europe. For more information, visit http://www.socialbakers.com.

