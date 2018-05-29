Socialbakers Adds AI-Powered Influencer Management to Its Marketing Platform

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/649919/Socialbakers_Logo.jpg )



Authenticity is the key to meaningful marketing today and brands are investing significant amounts of time and money in identifying, engaging and measuring the performance of influencers. With the launch of Socialbakers Influencer Management, marketers can now access the industry's largest database of influencers and select the right one based on their influencer score within the selected audience persona. They can also learn how the influencer has performed in the past, before selecting the optimal candidate. By accessing Socialbakers Influencer Management directly within the Socialbakers Suite, marketers can replace the time and budget intensive manual search and performance monitoring with a one-click digital solution.

"As consumers are increasingly seeking out reviews and trusted voices when making purchasing decisions, a huge opportunity has been created for influencers and brands to team up to create an authentic connection with audiences," said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO, Socialbakers. "Socialbakers Influencer Management solution removes the headache of time-consuming research, collating volumes of social performance data and large investments, by giving marketers an AI-powered smart recommendation on the best influencer to engage their audience and the ability to measure their impact on their overall campaign."

With Socialbakers Influencer Management, marketers can search by location, age, and interests. Marketers can also dig into influencer posts for inspiration and explore their likes, sentiment of comments, brands they've worked with before, and how they performed in the past to make an informed decision. The Socialbakers-exclusive influencers database is the largest on the market, with more than 20 million Instagram Influencer profiles which have 1000+ followers. For more information visit: http://www.socialbakers.com

ABOUT SOCIALBAKERS

Socialbakers is the trusted social media management partner to thousands of enterprise brands and SMBs. Leveraging the largest social media data-set in the industry, Socialbakers' social media marketing platform helps brands large and small ensure their investment in social media is delivering measurable business outcomes. With over 2,500 clients across 100 countries, Socialbakers is the leading social media management platform. Socialbakers has been a Facebook Marketing Partner since 2011, a Pinterest Marketing Partner since 2017 and a LinkedIn Marketing Partner since 2017. Socialbakers was named in the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in Europe. For more information, visit http://www.socialbakers.com.

SOURCE Socialbakers