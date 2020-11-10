Socialbakers Brings Top Marketers Together at the Engage 2020 Conference: The Value of Experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socialbakers, the world's leading social media marketing platform, has opened registrations for the ninth edition of its well-known summit for digital marketing professionals, Engage 2020: The Value of Experience. The award-winning summit, which will be both free and virtual this year, will feature marketers, CEOs, CMOs and visionaries from the world's most iconic brands and will be held Nov. 18-20, 2020.

Socialbakers Engage 2020 is the largest, free online marketing conference, bringing together the best marketing minds in the world. Speakers like Mari Smith, the Premier Facebook Marketing Expert, Brian Solis, Global Innovation Analyst at Salesforce, and Rand Fishkin, founder of Moz and SparkToro, will come together with industry thought leaders from Facebook, TikTok and eMarketer to share the latest insights. The theme this year is the "The Value of Experience," highlighting the importance of understanding what it takes to meet and exceed customer expectations at a time when consumers have put digital at the fore.

"Customers' expectations have reached new heights. Their brand loyalty depends on how well the brand meets or exceeds their expectations at every single point of the customer journey," said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, President of Socialbakers. "That's why our Socialbakers Engage conference has a razor-sharp focus on giving marketers the insights and tools they need to put the customer-experience-first."

Featured keynotes will shed light on

Best practices for creating social-first stories, getting to grips with social commerce, attracting followers, engaging target audiences and increasing the impact on their business.

Socialbakers President Yuval Ben-Itzhak will share insights into consumer behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic and provide recommendations to brands on how to deliver a digital customer experience their customers will love.

To learn more and sign up, visit Socialbakers Engage.

