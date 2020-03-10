Socialbakers Named in the Top 10 MarTech Companies by CIO Applications

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Socialbakers, the leading unified social media marketing platform, has been named as one of the Top 10 MarTech companies by CIO Applications. The CIO Applications list of the Top 10 MarTech companies in 2020 is designed to guide organizational leaders in harnessing the power of marketing technology to tackle today's marketing challenges, reduce workload, and increase efficiencies.

In today's complex digital marketing environment, Socialbakers has become the go-to social media marketing partner for thousands of enterprise brands and businesses around the globe. Socialbakers' industry-leading, AI-powered marketing platform helps brands like Nestlé, Desigual, Lexus and National Geographic to ensure their digital investment is delivering measurable business outcomes.

"Digital marketing has never been more complex. That's why businesses need a solution that not only simplifies the lives of marketers but integrates easily into any marketing stack," said Yuval Ben-Itzhak, CEO, Socialbakers. "The Socialbakers Suite gives marketers an easy-to-use platform to help them understand their digital audiences, create more effective content to engage and grow their customer base, as well as to measure and benchmark their impact on overall business goals. We're excited that CIO Applications has recognized Socialbakers as one of the top 10 MarTech companies in 2020, and we look forward to helping more businesses solve their digital marketing challenges."

"We are glad to recognize Socialbakers as one of the top 10 MarTech companies – 2020," said Royce D'Souza, Managing Editor of CIO Applications Europe. "By offering an AI-powered unified social media marketing platform, the firm is helping marketers, big and small, to achieve maximum business outcomes from their social media investments."

