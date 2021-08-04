SocialChorus and Dynamic Signal Complete Merger

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN BRUNO, Calif., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SocialChorus and Dynamic Signal, two high-growth SaaS leaders in the digital employee experience (DEX) space, announced today that they have completed their previously-announced merger in a transaction led by Sumeru Equity Partners. The combined company will continue to operate under their current brands until a unified brand is announced later in 2021.

The combination of SocialChorus and Dynamic Signal will create the most innovative and customer-focused provider of digital employee experience cloud-based software. Over 15 million employees across more than 500 customers, including nearly half of Fortune 100 companies, are leveraging the combined organization's software solutions to foster employee productivity and well-being.

As previously announced, the combined company will unite under the leadership of Gary Nakamura, CEO of SocialChorus. In addition to Nakamura, the combined company will be led by a leadership team made up of executives from both SocialChorus and Dynamic Signal.

"The closing of this transaction is the first step to realizing the great benefits of this combination, and I want to thank the teams at Dynamic Signal and SocialChorus for their incredible efforts which enabled us to reach this milestone," said Gary Nakamura. "Together we are guided by a shared vision, common values, and laser focus on our customers. We are excited about our future and our vision as we can clearly see how we will unify the digital employee experience, continue to drive innovation and most importantly value for our customers."

About SocialChorus

SocialChorus is the creator of FirstUp, the platform that makes the digital employee experience work for every worker. Using our powerful orchestration engine, we bring personalized information and systems access to every employee where they are—on any endpoint or device, in any language, anywhere in the world. Whether they're wired, mobile, frontline, distributed or essential, FirstUp gives employees what they need to do their jobs efficiently, and companies what they need to achieve agility. That's how we help enterprise customers like Amazon, ABInBev, Ford and GSK continue to transform their businesses. Learn more at www.socialchorus.com .

About Dynamic Signal

Dynamic Signal is a leading Employee Communication and Engagement Platform, committed to creating a connected, inclusive, and engaged workforce where people feel valued and empowered to be their best. From factory workers and field employees, to knowledge workers in any time zone, hundreds of companies across every industry depend on Dynamic Signal's award-winning mobile, desktop, and web applications to reach each employee and build aligned, productive, actively engaged communities and employee advocates. Founded in 2010, and based in Silicon Valley, Dynamic Signal integrates with leading enterprise systems and works with organizations around the globe, who trust Dynamic Signal's technology, services, support, and education to elevate the employee experience and drive transformative business results. www.dynamicsignal.com .

About Sumeru Equity Partners

Sumeru Equity Partners (SEP) provides growth capital, strategic insight, and operating expertise to enterprise technology companies in North America and Europe. Our experienced team partners with founders and company management to grow their business, build innovative products that delight customers, and hire great people. For more information, please visit www.sumeruequity.com .

