SocialClimb Now Offers CAHPS Survey Collection and Submission Solutions

CAHPS surveys are designed to assess and support quality improvement and a better patient experience with medical facilities and healthcare providers. The standardized survey questions and data from the CAHPS surveys help consumers make informed comparisons among providers. CAHPS surveys show that healthcare organizations are concerned about the quality of patient care through efforts to improve their CAHPS survey scores.

"As practices look to the SocialClimb platform to attract patients and improve patient experience, we are excited to round out our suite of survey offerings with CAHPS data collection,'' said Ty Allen, SocialClimb CEO. "It's our mission to help healthcare organizations grow and improve their patient experience."

