SocialClimb Partners with Arbor Associates to Revolutionize CAHPS Survey Submission and Reporting

News provided by

SocialClimb

02 Oct, 2023, 11:00 ET

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SocialClimb, the leading platform in healthcare marketing, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Arbor Associates, specialists in government-mandated data analysis and survey management. This collaboration uniquely positions SocialClimb to not only facilitate the submission of CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) surveys but also to seamlessly integrate comprehensive reporting into their state-of-the-art healthcare marketing platform.

"We've always been at the forefront of innovating and improving healthcare marketing solutions," says Ty Allen, CEO of SocialClimb. "Our collaboration with Arbor Associates takes us a step closer to providing an all-in-one platform for our clients. This partnership underlines our commitment to offer the best services while ensuring the voice of patients is accurately captured and represented."

The integration of CAHPS survey collection and submission into SocialClimb's offerings is a testament to the platform's adaptability and the company's dedication to serving healthcare providers. Using SocialClimb's robust reporting, healthcare professionals can now get a clearer picture of all patient feedback in one place with CAHPS, PROs, NPS, and Patient Satisfaction Surveys, which enables improvement in the quality of care and enables the use of this data in their marketing efforts.

Kevin Cranick, a representative from Arbor Associates, expressed excitement about the partnership. "Arbor Associates has always believed in leveraging data to improve patient experience and healthcare outcomes. Partnering with a forward-thinking company like SocialClimb allows us to amplify this mission, ensuring healthcare providers have the tools and insights they need to thrive in today's digital landscape."

This partnership allows SocialClimb customers to enjoy simplified data integration solutions to their practice management systems as well as consistent and compliant data collection and submission per the CMS mandates. Taking on the burden for all types of patient feedback collection and reporting in a single platform frees up SocialClimb's healthcare customers to focus on providing the best care possible.

For more information about the partnership or to learn how SocialClimb's integrated platform can help your healthcare organization, contact Jonathan Reese at [email protected].

About SocialClimb

SocialClimb is a transformative healthcare marketing platform, empowering providers to attract, convert, and retain patients in the digital age. By combining advanced marketing tools with data-driven insights, SocialClimb paves the way for healthcare providers to elevate their services and patient experience.

About Arbor Associates

Arbor Associates specializes in data collection, analysis, and survey management, providing comprehensive solutions to capture and interpret patient feedback. Their expertise and authorization to handle CAHPS surveys makes them an invaluable partner in the healthcare sector, ensuring patient voices are heard and acted upon.

Press Contact:

Jonathan Reese
jreese@socialclimb.com

SOURCE SocialClimb

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.