SocialClimbr Announces the Launch of Social Summit - Summer 2021

Social Summit is a free virtual 3-day event August 9th, 10th and 11th. The theme of the summit is "Promote What You Have NOW". 25 digital marketing and social media experts, including two influencers, cover current monetizing tactics that are working across the internet and on all social networks.

The speaker lineup for Social Summit - Summer 2021 includes: Rachel S. Lee, Jean Ginzburg, Heidi Anspaugh, Erica Filippo, Erin O'Neil, Kevin Foster, Dawn Morgan, Kaid Collins, Lisa Robinette, Steve Bartetzko, Judi Lewinson, Tabitha Patterson, Andrew Bobchenok, Jon Orlando, Blue LoLan, Angie Ho Pang, Scott Ryan, Mickie Kennedy, Betty James, Alexis Romero, Ashley Chauvin, Social Summit's Hostess Connie Woods and co-hostess Deirdre Tshien. Registration is free. www.social-summit.com Social Summit - Summer 2021. The free virtual summit for entrepreneurs and bootstrappers that are ready to learn how to brand and monetize digitally. It's easier than you think to promote what you already have now. Social Summit is August 9th, 10th and 11th. All registrants receive a free gift. www.social-summit.com

The speaker lineup includes:

Rachel S. Lee - Digital Marketing Expert

Jean Ginzburg - Best selling author of Win New Customers: How to Attract, Connect and Convert More Prospects into Customers in 60 Days Using Digital Marketing

Heidi Anspaugh - Top funnel and launch copywriter

Erica Filippo - Creator of From Italy With Love

Erin O'Neil - Publisher: Fishtail Publishing, storyteller and author of Gui Ren: Extraordinary Stories of Ordinary People

Kevin Foster - Financial Advisor to digital entrepreneurs

Dawn Morgan - Author of 52-Card Pick Up: How COVID Made Magic Disappear

Kaid Collins - Founder of Synergy Collaborations and HOPE.DEV

Lisa Robinette - Agency Owner and Social Media Strategist

Steve Bartetzko - Founder of The Hero's Journey

Judi Lewinson - Producer

Tabitha Patterson - Reiki Master and Aromatherapist

Andrew Bobchenok - Sales funnel expert and agency owner

Jon Orlando - Podcast host: Action Junkeez

Blue LoLan - Filmmaker and creative

Angie Ho Pang - Top Hong Kong SEO specialist

Scott Ryan - Publisher: Fayetteville Mafia Press. Author of The Last Days of Letterman, Moonlighting, an Oral History and Thirtysomething at Thirty

Mickie Kennedy - CEO of eReleases.com

Betty James - Pinterest marketing expert

Alexis Romero - TikTok influencer

Ashley Chauvin - Award-winning Amazon influencer

Deirdre Tshien - Author of The Traffic Formula: The Secret to Finding Raving Buyers for Your E-Commerce Business Without Spending Any Money on Ads!

Social Summit is hosted by Connie Woods (founder of SocialClimbr, Social Summit and The Affiliate Matchmaker) with co-hostess Deirdre Tshien (creator of The Viralocity Formula)

The topics covered during Social Summit include:

The A, B, C's of Clubhouse

Monetizing your Facebook group

Pinterest: The best kept SEO and branding secrets revealed

Becoming a TikTok influencer

How creators are making money NOW with Instagram

How to schedule a year's worth of social media posts in a weekend

Secrets to making money quickly and easily as an affiliate on social media

How to quickly write high converting social media posts and sales letters

Creating credibility and wealth with your podcast

E-commerce success without any ad spend

Content marketing that attracts your ideal client

How to create and nail your first online sales funnel in just 5 days even if you aren't a techie

Telling your story with authenticity to help your brand grow

Guerilla marketing tips and how to get featured in the media without a publicist

How digital marketers can easily qualify for a $50,000 line of credit

Attracting your ideal clients with your own superhero story

The psychology behind the sales funnel

Establishing a media presence, increasing sales and elevating your credibility with one simple, highly effective tool

Starting your very own affiliate program for your product or service

"Social Summit - Summer 2021 was curated with aspiring digital marketers and bootstrappers in mind" says Connie Woods, the summit's hostess. "Learning from the speakers during Social Summit can shave years off from the 'information gathering' phase that every aspiring digital marketer goes through. There really is no need to analyze new products or 'guru' techniques, when you can easily start to promote what you already have. We've all been where the new marketers are now and have put every effort into making our content easily digestible for newbies and advanced marketers alike".

All Summit registrants receive a free Content Marketing Journal.

