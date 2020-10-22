SocialCode Announces Rebranding, Changes Name to Code3

At Code3, we see the bigger picture for our clients and our new brand reflects this. Tweet this

"Rebranding to Code3 is about more than just a name change, it's about advancing the way we, as an industry, approach digital marketing," said Drew Kraemer, CEO of Code3. "At Code3, we see the bigger picture for our clients and our new brand reflects this. We operate at the intersection of media, creative and commerce with the expertise our clients need to succeed in today's increasingly competitive marketplace. It's how we help our brand partners win."

Code3 will continue to employ a data-driven approach, leveraging insight from more than 60 billion data points annually to help clients achieve better outcomes and drive revenue. Code3's expertise in digital media and creative, coupled with its deep knowledge across e-commerce marketplaces, will further enhance its ability to drive growth for clients in a rapidly evolving digital ecosystem.

"We've worked with this team across media and creative to drive commerce, and witnessed first-hand the power of their approach," said Maria Contino, Media Director at Chipotle. "I'm thrilled for what's next for Code3 and looking forward to continued success in our partnership."

About Code3 (Formerly SocialCode)

Code3, a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC), is a performance marketing partner working at the intersection of media, creative and commerce to help brands succeed faster. With more than a decade of experience, Code3 manages digital programs for disruptor and global brands across the world's most powerful platforms including Amazon, Facebook, Google, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, SnapChat, TikTok, Twitter, Walmart.com and YouTube, as well as emerging channels like voice and OTT.

