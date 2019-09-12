SocialFlow Announces Close of $3.5 Million Funding Round

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SocialFlow, the leading social media distribution and monetization platform, today announced the close of a $3.5 million funding round. The company continues to be profitable and will use the new capital to retire debt and fund continued product development and marketing.

SocialFlow's technology enables the world's most successful publishers to more effectively distribute engaging social content across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and Apple News. SocialFlow also provides publishers with monetization solutions that leverage their most effective content to improve advertising offerings and improve retention of paying subscribers.

Founded in 2010, SocialFlow counts the majority of the world's top media companies as clients. These clients annually generate more than 1 trillion in social reach and drive more than 10 billion consumer clicks back to publisher websites.

