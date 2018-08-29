SocialFlow Announces the Universal Attention Token Ecosystem

BENEFITS OF THE UAT:

PUBLISHERS: Publishers who participate in the UAT system will have more ways to monetize the content they publish to social networks, including "micro-subscription" options that in the past have not been economically feasible.

USERS: Consumers will have a better experience on UAT publisher sites, with fewer registration barriers and paywalls, and with less intrusive advertising.

ADVERTISERS: Advertisers will be able to participate in the system and engage users with consumer-direct ads on a cost-per-action (CPA) basis.

The Universal Attention Tokens that power the UAT ecosystem will serve as the accounting mechanism for user activity and will be built on the Stellar network (www.stellar.org). "Stellar's decentralized blockchain platform is ideal for the scale of digital advertising," says Anderson. "The use of blockchain will reduce fraud and provide an auditable ledger of transactions."

The UAT economy will be funded by the sale of up to $25 million in the aggregate of SocialFlow Security Tokens and a pre-sale offering of Simple Agreements for Future Equity (SAFE). The Pre-Sale is now live, and available to verified accredited investors under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D. The sale will be conducted on the StartEngine platform at www.startengine.com/socialflow. SocialFlow expects the Security Tokens to be issued to the ERC-20 token standard.

Proceeds from sale of the SAFE will be allocated to the development of the UAT ecosystem, initial payments to publishers, and the development of the consumer experience.

SocialFlow's scale and leadership in the market positions it uniquely to create change across the digital advertising ecosystem. SocialFlow clients generate more than 50 million social posts per year, which combined generate more than 1.1 trillion in annual reach. The UAT ecosystem will allow publishers to start monetizing traffic at a scale that matters. "We're tired of seeing Publishers do more to make less," says Anderson. "It's clear that the market needs a new approach to monetization, that spans publishers, and offers an immediate potential for scale."

Learn more and read the full white paper describing the anticipated UAT ecosystem at www.socialflow.com/uat. The UAT ecosystem is expected to launch in Q1 of 2019. Interested publishers should contact info@socialflow.com for more information.

ABOUT SOCIALFLOW:

SocialFlow is a social distribution & monetization platform that is purpose-built for media companies. Our technology enables the world's most successful publishers to easily distribute engaging social content while providing them monetization opportunities across multiple social networks.

Our publishing software is used by tens of thousands of journalists across the world and extends the reach and engagement of editorial content and stories to the social sphere. When you see a news item in your social feed, the odds are good that it came through SocialFlow.







SocialFlow's advertising products help publishers create new revenue streams from their social efforts. With native solutions & AttentionStream sponsored post ads, SocialFlow helps media companies leverage the unmatched scale and distribution of social channels.

Founded in 2009 and based in New York, SocialFlow's client roster includes half of the top 150 media companies including The New York Times, CNN, Conde Nast, The Associated Press, and the BBC. To learn more, visit SocialFlow.com.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMERS

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of SocialFlow. This document in not intended for distribution to, or use by any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Any such offer or solicitation may only be made subject to completion of a SAFE and on the terms set forth in the Private Placement Memorandum which will contain material information not included herein and shall supersede, amend and supplement this document in its entirety. The securities will be subject to restrictions on transferability and resale. In particular, this document is not intended for distribution in the United States or for the account of U.S. residents, except to persons who are "accredited investors" (as defined in Rule 501(a) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended). Investors should have the financial ability and willingness to accept the financial and risk characteristics of an investment in the SAFEs.

THIS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPANY, ITS BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGY, AND ITS INDUSTRY. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE BELIEFS OF, ASSUMPTIONS MADE BY, AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY'S MANAGEMENT. WHEN USED IN THIS RELEASE, THE WORDS "ESTIMATE," "PROJECT," "BELIEVE," "ANTICIPATE," "INTEND," "PLAN," "EXPECT," AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS REFLECT MANAGEMENT'S CURRENT VIEWS WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. YOU ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE ON WHICH THEY ARE MADE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATIONS TO REVISE OR UPDATE THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER SUCH DATE OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCES OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS.

